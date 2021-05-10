Mehbooba’s close aide was moved from prison to house arrest





The decision following the final instruction of the roof court and the current situation of COVID-19

Former Minister and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Naeem Akhtar, a close aide to Mufti Mehbooba, was transferred from a Srinagar prison to house arrest following the coronavirus virus pandemic. Taking into account the recent direction of the rooftop court and the current situation of COVID-19 and the health issues declared by the detainee, he was ordered to be transferred from the auxiliary prison, MLA Hostel, to his residence in Srinagars Humhama, by the Executive Magistrate. However, the magistrate directed the Station House Officer (SHO), Humhama, to ensure the detention of the detainee under Section 107/151 of the Cr.PC at his home. Mr. Akhtar was arrested on 21 December 2020 prior to the results of the District Development Councils and was housed at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar. Previously, he was arrested on August 5, 2019 and later released after 10 months in 2020. A PDP spokesman said Ms.’s uncle. The Mufti, Sartaj Madani, who was also housed at the MLA Hostel, had not been released and would have to face solitary confinement despite the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the continued illegal imprisonment of political leaders despite the raging pandemic undermined the government-trumpeted claims of restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Five months ago Mr. Akhtar and Mr. Madani were arbitrarily taken on frivolous grounds and put in jail without any rhyme or reason. Despite their old age and numerous basic medical issues, they were held in custody even during the raging pandemic. Even after his release from prison, Mr. Akhtar continues to be under house arrest, said Mr. Hanjura. He demanded the release of the party’s senior leader and former party deputy leader, Mr. Madani. Is it not ironic that even after the NIA gave assurances to the youth president of the party Waheed ur Rehman Parra, his state counterpart continues to detain him on similar charges for which the NIA court has already given him bail. Authorities should immediately order his release and end his ordeal, he added.

