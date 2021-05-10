China threatens Bangladesh, says ties will be hit if it joins Quad | India News





NEW DELHI: China has bluntly threatened bangladesh with revenge if it considers any kind of participation in the Quad, warning that this will lead to a degradation of bilateral ties.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming was quoted by local media as saying that bilateral ties would be significantly damaged if Bangladesh engaged in grouping the four countries. We do not want any form of Bangladesh participation in this alliance, Li reportedly said, stressing that Beijing sees the Framework as a anti-China grouping.

The envoy said the message was conveyed to the Sheikh Hasina government by Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe when he visited last week. The official reading during Weis’s visit referred to a Chinese assertion against military alliances in South Asia that would lead to hegemony, which observers took as a reference to India.

The toughest stance on India has sharpened since 2020. References to Quad and the non-diplomatic way in which Bangladesh was warned show deep annoyance with a group aiming to limit its influence in the Indo-Pacific and areas that China considers its area. of impact.

Just last week, China held a virtual roundtable with South Asian countries on Covid-19 and vaccines. Now that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has been tested by the WHO, it will be much easier for India’s neighbors to switch to Chinese vaccines, especially when the vaccine produced in India Covishield is not available for export right now.

China also got a big finger from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week when he met with Fenghe. Xinhua reported Rajapaksa telling Wei that Sri Lanka has pursued an independent foreign policy and will never accept pressure from major powers outside the region, nor will it ever form an alliance with any country.

This was seen as a euphemism for India, USA and Quad. Even with India, China has not eased its warfare. Negotiations for a secession in eastern Ladakh have stalled and reports have emerged about China seizing its positions in eastern Ladakh. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos