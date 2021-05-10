International
Victim identified in deadly afternoon shooting at Vancouver International Airport
The RCMP has identified the victim of a fatal shooting at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday as a longtime associate of the gang, which was the subject of a rare public warning more than three years ago.
Karman Grewal, 28, was shot and killed outside the airport departure terminal in front of several witnesses around 3pm PT.
He was known to police, officers said Monday, and his death is believed to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Continent of BC. More than 10 people have been shot since mid-April.
“As members of the public, you are undoubtedly and with merit concerned, I can advise you that we are working 24 hours in open and covert investigations to crack down on these gangsters at every possible step,” RCMP Asst said. . Com. Dwayne McDonald.
The mid-afternoon shooting sent passengers trying to cover up. Simonne Chalifoux, 58, told CBCNews she saw bullets ricochet from the glass as she sat by a terminal window to wait for her flight to Whitehorse’s house.
“I’m looking out the window and the other thing you know,” bam, bam, bam, pop, pop, pop. “It was so fast, so consecutive,” said Chalifoux, who had been to BC to care for her father after surgery for a stroke.
“I’m like, ‘holy shit, this just happened.’ It took about 10 seconds to echo and then Irealized Ihad to get out of where I was sitting right away.”
WATCH | Witness Simonne Chalifoux tells how she chose a place from a bay window and was injured as a witness:
Questions about the suspects’ escape
The RCMP on Monday faced a series of questions about how the suspects escaped from the airport, known as the YVR.
The airport is secluded on an island in Richmond, BC, with a dedicated police and security presence. The main roads and bridges of the island were closed after the shooting, but the suspects were able to escape.
Police seized the escape vehicle an SUV but the suspects fired in the direction of the officers responding. They did not open fire or pursue the suspects out of concern that someone in the area might be injured, officials said.
“That airport is immediately accessible to most roads. When criminals commit a crime, they do not follow the rules,” McDonald said.
“There are people in the cars, everywhere,” the officer continued. “Unlike the movies, when the bullets start flying, they eventually stop somewhere that we can not use that chance to allow a gun battle to explode in the streets.”
The killing was the first deadly shooting at the airport, although there was an assassination attempt there in 2015. Kalifouxsa said RCMP officers at the scene Sunday shocked.
“I will really remember how shocked the members themselves were,” she said.
Grewal previously targeted
Grewalhad was previously targeted in a gunshot wound in connection with the gang. The RCMP released his photo, along with those of four other men, after a series of shootings in 2017. Officials said the men were still targets and a threat to public safety if he had not cooperated with investigators.
Three of the five men involved in the public warning are now dead, including Grewal.
“If someone stays in the gang lifestyle, it only stops in one of two ways: jail or death. It’s just as simple,” McDonald said.
Charge thrown in the 2nd weekend shootings
The shooting at the airport was the second in Vancouver Subway for so many days. On Monday, the RCMP Integrated Murder Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that a murder charge had been thrown at a gunshot that left a man dead and injured an innocent passerby in Burnaby, BC, on Saturday.
Ahmed Riyaz Tahir faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Blerton Dalipi, who was known as Tony.
Dalipi, 19, was shot after leaving a business on 6th Street between Avenue 12 and 13. He died at the hospital.
RCMPrevealedMonday a second man was hit by a missing bullet. Helater was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.
“This individual is an innocent victim and he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” IHITSupt said. Dave Chauhan
According to court records, Tahir was charged with attempted murder in a New Westminster, BC, shooting in 2019.
The charge of attempted murder was upheld and Tahir was given a five-year firearms ban and a one-year peace bond in December 2019.
