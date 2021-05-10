Accusation! Selling government propaganda, the media hype over the “war drums” with China

With a few exceptions, Australia’s mainstream media has joined government ministers, senior public officials, generals, and well-known U.S.-funded groups in implicitly shaking support for a war with China. In the process, she has often abandoned accuracy and balance.

Get the May 4 article at Sydney Morning Herald AND Age, who stated that democracies are learning how to compete with authoritarian states like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in gray area tactics that include cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns somewhere between war and peace.

The claim is false. The US and its democratic allies long ago learned to spread misinformation as part of a major propaganda campaign. New York Times, for example, published two major articles on the subject in December 1977, The World Propaganda Network built by the CIA and CIA: The Secret Creator of Public Opinion.

The CIA developed the media network

The series explained how the U.S. had developed a vast network of more than 800 newspapers, news services, magazines, publishing houses, and broadcast stations, mostly overseas, to covertly promote American influence. The CIA even funded the Australian magazine Quadrant. Lincoln White, the U.S. Consul General in Melbourne in the mid-1960s, later told me that CIA station chief Bill Caldwell had a reporter at Age who placed our side of the war in Vietnam.

Within the CIA, the massive disinformation operation was renamed Wisners Wurlitzer after the first head of covert action. New York Times said Wurlitzer was ostensibly capable of orchestrating in almost any language anywhere in the world, whatever melody the CIA was able to hear.

The creation of Radio Free Europe to broadcast in Soviet countries and Radio Free Asia to broadcast in China are some of the best known examples. The agency belatedly realized that hardly anyone owned a radio in China and tried to launch radio balloons over China, but they headed back to their place of departure in Taiwan.

The more conventional techniques often succeeded, especially when the CIA secretly gained control of existing media organizations or otherwise collaborated with local journalists and broadcasters.

The war in Iraq based on misinformation

Recently, some Anglo-Saxon democracies have relied on disinformation to build a war-mongering issue. Prior to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, George W Bush, Tony Blair, and John Howard justified their catastrophic act of aggression by making nonsensical claims, disguised as intelligence, about Iraq’s (non-existent) weapons of mass destruction.

This war, in clear violation of the rule-based global order, led to ongoing violence and a horrific refugee crisis, exacerbated by the war in Afghanistan and other parts of the Middle East. Although China is embroiled in harsh domestic repression, Australian journalists often refer to Chinese offshore aggression without acknowledging that it is small, unlike the one launched by the American and Australian democracies in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam.

Democracies are not even beginners in other gray area activities. The US has a long history of interference in other countries. Among numerous examples, the US and UK in 1953 secretly overthrew a democratically elected secular Iranian prime minister who wanted to nationalize foreign companies that exploited the countries’ oil. The coup leaders installed dictator Pahlavi Reza, whose corruption and brutality led to the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

In 1956, the US secretly intervened to stop an internationally agreed election to unify Vietnam that would continue. President Eisenhower said in his memoirs that he intervened because he believed (correctly) that North leader Ho Chi Minh would easily win the presidency. Without foreign intervention by a democracy, there would have been no subsequent war in which 3 million died. Even today, Vietnamese children are born with deformities caused by American planes spraying dioxin, a persistent toxin, during the war. There are no comparable examples of China getting involved in a gray area war where it has overthrown an important government or stopped a key election.

The main role of Pine Gap

The cyber warfare capabilities of China and Russia are lacking those of the US and its allies. Combining the great cyber capabilities of the U.S. National Security Agency and those of the U.S. military can destroy hospitals, power line railroads, and other infrastructure in cyberattacks that go beyond the gray area.

Australia’s mainstream media regularly highlights gray area activities that include Chinese intelligence gathering activities not to mention balancing much more valuable intelligence collected from satellites connected to U.S. bases in Australia such as the Pine Gap. ABC has highlighted how Chinese spy ships can eavesdrop on military exercises off the Australian coast. The encryption of American and Australian military care ensures that nothing of the consequence is eavesdropped on.

The Pine Gap, however, collects almost all telecommunication and radar signals within China, plus the detection of infrared heat radiated by missiles and aircraft. This enables the US to set real-time targets during a war with China. These benefits outweigh the value of Australia contributing to several frigates and a squadron of F-35 fighter jets in an upcoming war with China.

If China were stupid enough to attack its sovereign province of Taiwan, it would receive the wrong punishment, but not necessarily military intervention. Almost every country has officially recognized China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. In the 1950s and 60s, countries such as Australia and the US not only recognized Taiwan as part of China, they promoted the fabrication that China was run from the Taiwanese capital of Taipei.

Against this background, foreign intervention in Chinese military action against Taiwan will have to meet a higher standard than an attack from one sovereign country on another. If China were reasonable, it would guarantee Taiwan’s autonomy, subject to an agreement that would not house foreign military bases.

Australian and American policy to encourage Taiwan to take bolder steps towards total independence risks only a terrible war China will never willingly allow Taiwan to host foreign military bases, just as America would never allow its military bases to hostile foreign forces so close to its continent.

No criticism of our draconian laws

Home Secretary Michael Pezzullotold told a parliamentary committee last year that he regularly briefs more than two dozen journalists. Apparently, they repeat what he has to say on a non-attributable basis. In a recent speech, Pezzullo said the war drums were beating and Australia should be prepared to send, again our fighters to fight.

He said Australia should try to reduce the likelihood of war, but not at the cost of our precious freedom. Few senior civil servants have done more than Pezzulloto enact draconian legislation restricting Australian liberties.

In one example, long prison terms can now apply to anyone who damages relations with another country, whatever it’s supposed to mean. However, many journalists who rightly condemn Chinese authoritarianism fail to criticize the harsh provisions in this legislation.

Some Australian journalists refer to using national security sources to incite fear in China. These sources helped generate exciting media reports about a key Chinese spy heading to Australia. The spy was a fake and probably the journalist an unwanted recipient of misinformation.