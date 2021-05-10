Greek PM calls for abolition of COVID-19 vaccine patent to help countries in need – Xinhua





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to the Office of the Greek Prime Minister in Athens, Greece, on May 10, 2021. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Greece on Monday to attend the 6th Delphi Economic Forum. (Photo by Michalis Karayannis / Xinhua) ATHENS, May 10 (Xinhua) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday called for the waiver of patent-protected intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines in order to speed up production to help countries in need. “The health crisis has highlighted more than anything the need for joint action to address the threats,” Mitsotakis said after a meeting with Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in Athens. “The main issue today is how we will allow, using all available means, the production of more vaccines and export them without hindrance to countries in need,” the Greek national broadcaster ERT quoted him as saying. “Thanks to vaccination we can feel more optimistic about the pandemic,” said the Spanish leader, adding that vaccinations are paving the way for economic recovery. As the world struggles to contain the pandemic, vaccination is taking place in a growing number of countries with already authorized coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 280 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide – 97 of them in clinical trials – in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to the World Health Organization. Mitsotakis and Sanchez, as well as Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who also visited the Greek capital on Monday, voiced strong support for the Green Digital Certificate, introduced by the European Commission and expected to be implemented by June to help ease travel restrictions. essential in the European Union (EU). The “green pass” will be given to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated and those who have a recent negative test result, or who can prove they have recovered from the infection. The three prime ministers, along with other leaders, attended the Delphi VI Economic Forum taking place in Athens and online from Monday to Saturday. Over 1,000 guest speakers from around 40 countries are expected to participate in discussions on topics such as the global economy, climate change, technology and health. Enditem

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos