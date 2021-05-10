S’pore can not withstand media convulsions, loss of choice and diversity, Policy News and Top Stories

Singapore cannot withstand the convulsions and closures found elsewhere in the global media landscape without risking a subsequent loss of diversity and choice, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said yesterday.

“Ours is a small local market with only two major local media organizations, SPH and Mediacorp. While there is synergy and potential collaboration opportunities between them, we can not afford the convulsions and closures we have seen elsewhere, with a consequent loss of diversity and choice in our media landscape, “he said.

He was making a ministerial statement to Parliament on a proposal by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to restructure its media business into a non-profit entity. The proposal, announced last week, was backed by the Government, which said it was prepared to provide financial support to the unit.

Mr. Iswaran noted that most publications around the world now have deficits, with many newsrooms shrinking and even closing.

He noted that in Southeast Asia, the Jakarta Globe, for example, stopped printing and went fully online in 2015, and the Philippine Star had a majority stake bought by telecommunications group PLDT.

Elsewhere, more than a quarter of American newspapers have disappeared in the last 15 years, halving the number of editorial jobs. And in Britain, over half of the country is no longer served by local newspapers, noted Mr. Iswaran.

He added that both digital news sites – which have caught the wave of media on the Internet – as well as lucrative “rare” newspapers are under constant pressure.

The popular site BuzzFeed, which claimed a larger online audience than the print run of any single newspaper, never made a profit and was forced to suspend its global expansion plans last year, said Mr. Iswaran.

The Wall Street Journal had to change its operating model to stay afloat. While investing in a special innovation team with 150 employees, he also had to reduce print publishing and lay off staff in 2016.

The New York Times reached 7.5 million subscribers last year, but saw advertising revenue plunge by 26 percent the same year, he said. Iswaran.

The Minister noted that sources of support – whether public, private, philanthropic or otherwise – have changed widely around the world.

Private sources include wealthy financial backers or fundraisers, with a few billionaires buying established newspapers.

The Hong Kong South China Morning Post (SCMP) was acquired by Chinese tech group Alibaba founded by Jack Ma in 2016.

“With Alibaba dexterity, SCMP raised paywall in its articles and was reported to have increased its international reach more than fourfold within three years,” said Mr. Iswaran.

“However, it remained a loser. In 2020, the SCMP restored the model of reconciliation and reconciliation, acknowledging that the advertising model is no longer sufficient to sustain high quality news.”

Mr Iswaran also noted how the Washington Post had seen operating revenue fall 44 per cent in the six years before its 2013 sale to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Protection funds have also entered into action, said Mr. Iswaran, noting that Alden Global Capital has bought over 200 US newspapers, leaving extensive vacations and cost-cutting measures on its doorstep.

He touched the model of The Guardian newspaper in Britain, owned by the non-profit Scott Trust since 1936.

“In 2020, after making a loss of 25 million ($ 47 million S) even after withdrawing from the trust, The Guardian announced plans to cut 12 percent of its workforce, saying that” we face annual losses of “Unstable in the coming years if we do not take action decisions,” said Mr Iswaran.

Public funding of broadcast media, on the other hand, is well-known – but less well-known is public funding of print media, which has a long tradition in European countries, the minister said.

“The French government spends hundreds of millions of euros a year to support the press, including prominent newspapers such as Le Monde and Le Figaro,” he noted. “It has been doing this for more than half a century, with annual subsidies sometimes exceeding one billion euros.”

Mr Iswaran said Scandinavian governments have also supported their newspapers for decades, through direct subsidies and tax breaks.

“In 2020 alone, the Norwegian Media Authority provided press subsidies of 43 million (S $ 69 million), while Sweden provided an aid package of 65 million to protect against the impact of the pandemic.”

In Singapore, said Mr. Iswaran, Mediacorp is provided with annual funding for public service broadcasts. Last year, SPH Media also received over $ 30 million through the Job Support Scheme, with the Government prepared to do more if the need arose, said Mr. Iswaran.

He said local news media today is in a “watershed” and needs to compete not only with international news organizations, but also with entertainment providers and user-generated content.

“News collectors and other news providers are now able to provide so-called ‘free news services’ without the cost of maintaining a high-quality newsroom,” he said. Iswaran. “Although digital advertising is on the rise, it is digital platforms, such as social media and search engines that capture the bulk of revenue.”

Mr Iswaran concluded that the global news media industry was under severe structural pressure, without any universal solution. “Some have succeeded, some are struggling, many have failed,” he said.

“At this critical juncture, SPH Media should similarly set its course to review and, if necessary, revise its business model for the digital age.”