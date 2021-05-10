Malaysia declares third national block to stop case growth, SE Asia News & Top Stories

Malaysia will impose a nationwide movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow until early next month to stop the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.
Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a statement that the decision was taken by the National Security Council – the decision-making body for the pandemic – during a meeting chaired by him yesterday.
This is the third major blockade since the start of the pandemic in Malaysia and is likely to be the most severe since March last year, when most of the country’s economy was shut down.
Mr Muhyiddin said economic activities would continue across the country, but all social pursuits, events, dinners at restaurants, as well as inter-regional and inter-state travel are banned.
Travel across state and district lines is only allowed for work, emergencies, medical appointments, spouse visits, and vaccination appointments.
Only outdoor exercises are allowed under the new order, which will last until June 7, Mr Muhyiddin said.
The announcement comes shortly before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, who will be celebrated on Thursday at the end of the fasting month.
Malaysia’s first blockade of Covid-19 lasted almost two months – between March and May last year.
However, the country’s early success in tackling the pandemic was nullified after the Sabah state legislative assembly elections in September. The events of the campaign sparked a new wave, which has persisted for almost nine months.
Mr Muhyiddin set up an MCO in most of the country between January and February this year after a reopening of the economy in December led to an increase in cases.
Infections had shown signs of relief since March, but increased again in mid-April at the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan.
This followed the government’s decision to allow the popular Ramadan food bazaars to reopen after they were banned last year.
The government at the same time gave permission for Ramadan prayer services at night and for restaurants – which usually close at midnight – to remain open until 6 p.m.
Active coronavirus cases had doubled in the past month, rising from a minimum of 15,000 in early April to more than 37,396 since yesterday.
Health authorities have also seen a new increase in hospital admissions as new variants of the virus were reported in Malaysia.
As of yesterday, there were 434 patients in intensive care units, with more than half of them seeking respiratory support.
Malaysia on Sunday recorded 26 deaths, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
The country registered 3,807 new infections yesterday, bringing the total cumulative to 444,484. There were 17 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,700.
This will be the second year in a row that Malaysians will cross Hari Raya under the curbs of the Covid-19 movement and travel bans.
Malaysia had initially hoped its vaccination would stop the number of infections as it gradually began to reopen the economy, but the increase in cases, coupled with a slow arrival of vaccines, has prompted the government to implement another round of major restrictions.
37,396
Number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia since yesterday.
434
Number of patients in intensive care units.
26
The number of deaths recorded on Sunday, the highest in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic.
1,700
The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country so far.
