Missing Covid patients at Delhi Hospital are being treated at other hospitals, says Mayor





Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia had ordered an investigation into the incident on Sunday. (FILE) New Delhi: The 23 COVID-19 patients who reportedly disappeared from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Hindu Rao Hospital have been traced to other medical facilities or found to be recovering in home isolation, an official statement said Monday. Nineteen of those 23 patients left the hospital even before they could be moved from the emergency area to wards inside the hospital, the statement quoted North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash as saying. The remaining four patients were actually discharged after proper treatment but “were misreported as missing due to some reporting error,” he said. “It has been clarified by this that all these 23 cases have been tracked since their movement from the Hindu Rao Hospital (HRH) to either a Delhi government hospital or a central government hospital or a private hospital or it has been discovered that yes recovered in the isolation of the house, “noted the mayor. Mr Prakash had said on Saturday that at least 23 COVID-19 patients had left HRH between 19 April and 6 May without informing the medical institution. Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia had ordered an investigation into the incident on Sunday. HRH, run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is the largest civilian hospital in the national capital. The hospital has 250 beds reserved for coronavirus patients and according to the Delhi Corona mobile app, all beds are currently occupied. The Mayor of North Delhi on Monday said that in a detailed verification of these cases, it was found that on the first day of the opening of HRH as a dedicated COVID facility, many patients who had come for admission had simultaneously made contact with hospitals of others. 19 of the 23 aforementioned patients left HRH from the emergency area even before being relocated to the respective wards because they received oxygenated beds at other selected hospitals like Safdarjung Hospital, Jeevan Mala Hospital, others, he added. India has been hit hard by the second wave of new coronavirus infection, as hospitals in some UT states are recovering from a lack of vaccines, oxygen, medicine and beds. Delhi on Monday reported another 319 victims with COVID-19 and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent, the health department said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

