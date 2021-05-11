Malcolm Turnbull joins Cado Security – Security Advisory Board





Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been appointed to the Board of Advisors for digital forensics platform provider Cado Security. During his tenure as the 29th Prime Minister, Turnbull appointed the first Minister for Cyber ​​Security in the Australian Cabinet and launched the first national cybersecurity strategies and critical infrastructure of the country. Turnbull’s decision to join Cado Security Advisory Board completes an investment by Turnbull & Partners in the latest Serie A Company fundraiser, which raised $ 10 million. The former Prime Minister has also invested in Industrial Cybersecurity vendor Dragos, Australian online security software vendor Kasada, and joined KKR, the investment firm that bought MYOB accounting software firm. Cado Security co-founder and chief executive, and former senior officer with the Australian Signals Directorate, James Campbell, said he was honored to welcome Turnbull to the company’s Board of Advisors. “Malcolm’s experience in building cyber security strategies from the start will be invaluable as we continue to build Cado Security to help companies quickly and easily conduct in-depth forensic investigations in modern cloud environments. “Despite the benefits that the cloud can offer, there is still a real fear that security incidents in modern cloud environments could be a financial, legal and technical minefield that companies simply cannot keep up with.” As a member of Cado Security’s Advisory Board, Turnbull will provide advice on global threats targeting governments and industry. “I’m excited to be joining Cado Security during such an exciting chapter in the growth of the company as it sets itself as the first and only digital forensics platform,” Turnbull said. “Today’s cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly as cybercriminals and nation states seek creative ways to threaten businesses and society. The Cado Security Response Platform enables security teams to gain an in-depth understanding of threats within cloud environments and to easily investigate and respond to breaches. ”

