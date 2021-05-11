Covid-19: What you need to know today

Delhi announced a blockade on April 17th. He saw 24,375 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) per day for a weekly average of 16,225 cases. Its daily positivity rate was 24.6% for a weekly average of 16.5%.

The corresponding numbers for May 9 were 13,336, 18,374, 21.7% and 25.3%.

The seven-day average of cases peaked at 25,294 on 23 April; average weekly positivity rate at 32.9%, on 26, 27 and 28 April.

The fourth wave of city-states is shaking with the same intensity with which it ascended and one of the main reasons for this is clearly the blockage.

It is not just Delhi. Maharashtra announced severe restrictions on movement and activity (although it was not a complete blockade) on 13 April (effectively started the next day), in one day Mumbai saw 7,873 new cases (weekly average: 8,952) and a positivity rate of 19.01% (weekly average: 18.73%).

The state is likely to be late in notifying the blockade. The seven-day average of cases in Mumbai peaked at 9,862 on April 10; average weekly positivity rate at 20.55% same day.

The corresponding figures three weeks later, on May 9, were 2,395 new cases, 2,884 weekly average, 7.34% positivity rate and 9.24% weekly average positivity.

Mumbai had another advantage: he never witnessed the noise of hospital beds and the oxygen Delhi saw, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that rushing to resources that were either unavailable or inaccessible caused more infections.

The evidence is more or less incontrovertible: in the short term, in the face of an increase in infections that may overload the health care system (or already has one), a blockage helps; and it takes about three weeks to show results.

With Karnataka and Tamil Nadu announcing a full block for two weeks starting May 10, and Kerala one starting May 8 (the government has said it will last until May 17, but is likely to extend it), three states that, in the last seven days, account for just over a quarter (28%) of all Covid cases in the country, should also start to see a turnaround from early June.

As the map shows, about 80% of the Indian population is now closed.

Unlike last year, and perhaps because of the criticism it faced of the economic consequences of the 68-day blockade between March 25 and May 31, 2020, the Union government has moved away from announcing a blockade, leaving states to do so. this (and therefore, cop all criticism for it). Blockages, despite their effectiveness in the short term, are extremely detrimental to the economy. This is why many Union states and territories (including Maharashtra and Delhi) tried to delay the announcement of a blockade for as long as possible. Even today, some states do not like to refer to a blockade by that name.

Which is why vaccines matter.

When a state or UT manages to vaccinate (even partially) 40% of its population, this may allow most activities to resume, albeit with adequate non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs; wearing masks, social distancing, banning major events) and restrictions (allowing restaurants to operate at 50-70% capacity, for example). Some experts believe the results will start to be felt when as many as 25% of the population is vaccinated.

Delhi has so far managed to vaccinate (with at least one dose) about 4 million people about 27% of the eligible population. It is not so difficult to argue that at least part of the decline in cases and positivity rates that Capital has seen in recent days is due to this. Mumbai has vaccinated (with at least one dose) 2.6 million people about 23.6% of the eligible population.

But because India will have a shortage of vaccines for at least a few more months (and, most likely, even longer), local governments will find themselves having to use case blocking even when working to optimize vaccine doses to reach that 40% mark. They can then allow most activities to resume, with so-called NPIs, as they try to vaccinate at least anyone who wants to be vaccinated.