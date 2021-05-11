Scholars of hope gather practically for the world conference





According to Pandora myth, even when all the evils of the world were released hope was protected. Although the power of hope is recognized and revered as a powerful ability in navigating life’s challenges and opportunities, it seems to attract the most attention during setbacks and uncertainty. Whether a pandemic, epidemic, world or civil war, hurricane, tsunami, earthquake, plague, wildfire, holocaust, or other disaster, hope is often the guiding light. History has shown time and time again that hope requires that we share its powers.



It was that the hope of meaning must be shared what started Children in Hope AND Arizona State University Center for Advanced Study and Practice of Hope imagine the first world conference focusing on energy, dynamics and strategy known as hope, and its importance to the lives of children, their families and the community. The conference was first conceived as a personal gathering of scientists and practitioners from around the world, but COVID-19 had other ideas. However, hope would not be in quarantine. A steering committee composed of ASU academics, researchers, graduate students and practitioners, who represented the partnership between ASU and Kids at Hope,instead designed a virtual conference.The event last fall attracted over 500 people from around the world, including Canada, Uganda, Africa, India, two indigenous nations and the United States, representing academia, education, juvenile justice, behavioral health, medicine, child welfare , early childhood education and community-based child and youth development agencies. Regardless of theoretical or spiritual perspectives, the concept of hope as a positive force is universally accepted as a dynamic worthy of study and understanding. By understanding hope as a cognitive function rather than a free set of emotions, science is unraveling its mysteries. Theory and quest for hope explores the elements of hope that include the importance of goals, the paths in pursuit of goals, and the agency or energy needed to achieve goals through perseverance and noise. World Conference on Hope and Youththe stated objectives would be: A forum where researchers and practitioners intersect to advance knowledge and practice.

A forum where young academics can connect with renowned scholars and leading voices in the theory and practice of hope.

A forum to discuss the formation of a Scientific Hope Network.

A forum where practitioners can learn from each other’s experiences.

A forum that inspires and empowers everyone to move their work forward. Video of the World Conference on Hope and Youth 2 The Virtual World Conference was a one-day event on November 13, 2020, which began with a homage and memorial to two pioneering hope scientists Richard Snyder and Shane Lopez followed by poetry with words shared by poet Jordan Janey. Matt Gallagher from the University of Houston and co-editor of the Oxford Handbook on Hope was the keynote speaker, offering a perspective on the theory of hope, past, present and future. Gloria Ladson-Billings, professor, University of Wisconsin, and author of “Dreamkeepers Dare to Dream in Public,” presented the keynote conference. Other sessions included: “From Research to Practice and Practice in Research”, “Hope through a Lens of Capital” and “A Worldview of Hope”. The conference ended with an inspirational video involving Ugandans reciting Kids at Hope treasure hunters, vowing to ensure every child succeeds, and a youth student from Tacoma, Washington, sharing her voice of hope. Other speakers featured included: Joseph Kelroy, director of the Arizona Supreme Court Youth Services Division; Rick Fabes and Crystal Bryce from ASU; Valerie Calderon, former senior consultant with Gallup Poll; Paul Tighe, supervisor, Unified Saddle Mountain School District, Arizona; Rosemarie Allen, Director, Center for Equality and Excellence, Metropolitan State University, Denver, Colorado; Andrea Ettekal, Assistant Professor, Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences, A&M University, Texas; and Rick Miller, founder, Kids at Hope. “I believe in the seed we have sown to present the premiere, this extraordinary conference will inspire us to continue to bring people together from all over the world so that hope continues to be shared as a positive strategy for all of humanity,” Miller said. , conference chairman and clinical director at ASUs Hope Center

