Curious children is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you want an expert to answer, send it to [email protected]

Why should I sleep for a long time at night? – Sly M., 6, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Like eating, drinking or breathing, sleep is an essential part of life.

In fact, all animals do it – with some interesting variations. A dolphin, for example, sleeps with one eye open and single half of his brain napping at the same time. This is likely because dolphins need to be partially conscious to breathe while in the water. Zebras sometimes sleep on their feet in case they need to wake up and quickly escape a predator. Bats sleep upside down.

Gregory Sweeney / Moment through Getty Images

When someone is asleep, it may seem like they are “off” and doing nothing at all. But this is not true. Yours the brain and body are active and doing important things during sleep, such as organizing nerve cells, regulating hormones, repairing cells, and clearing toxins.

Your brain is particularly busy, helping you to do many things during sleep. Among other things, it is memory processing, winning creative penetration AND learning new skills.

Sleep helps you learn, grow and flourish, and all of these processes take time.

This is why babies need 14 to 17 hours of sleep a day for the first three months of life – newborns are asleep more than they are awake. MOST School-age children need about 8 to 10 hours of sleep. Adolescents can aim for nine hours, which some adults even need. But seven or eight hours is enough for other adults.

It is important to get not only enough sleep, but also good quality sleep. And you should try to sleep in one regular schedule going to bed and waking up at the same time every day – even on weekends.

Making a A good night’s sleep can help you do well in school, In work AND in sports. Sleep can also help speed and memory, which can help you with things like singing or playing a musical instrument.

Good sleep helps you look and feel fresh. When people are asked to rate how attractive someone is, they tend to rate people who rest well as most attractive. Getting enough good quality sleep hours can help you cope with stress and get along better with your friends.

If, like many people, you too struggle with enough sleep, there are some tricks to help you sleep well regularly. You may find it helpful to set an ideal sleep schedule and try to stick to it every day. You can set alarms to remind you when it is time to go to bed.

Use a rest routine for an hour before bed to focus on keeping things relaxed and positive. You can include dimming the lights, reading a fun book and talking about the best parts of your day or just thinking about the highlights of the day. Try to avoid scary movies or books and get into debates just before bed.

In the morning, think of something you are looking forward to that day and leave the Sun or bright lights in your room to let your brain know it is time to be vigilant.

You will know that your sleeping habits are working when you do not feel drowsy all day and wake up on most days feeling refreshed. Just like being physically fit and eating a balanced diet, getting a good night’s sleep regularly is a practice that can and can pay for a life.

Hello, curious children! Do you have a question you want an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to [email protected] Please tell us your name, age and city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, tell us what you are also asking. We will not be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

Dana McMakin, Associate Professor of Psychology, International University of Florida

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.