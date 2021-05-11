Bloomberg columnist deletes tweet saying “so” if COVID came from Wuhan lab leak in China





A columnist for Bloomberg News raised eyebrows to be quick to dismiss the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a leak from a lab in China. Noah Smith wrote on Twitter on Sunday and appeared shocked by the recent push by Congress to reach the end of the virus originated following the pattern of dishonesty from China and the World Health Organization. CNN DISCUSSES NEW REDFIELD CORONAVIRUS THEORY COMES FROM WUHAN LABORATORY Question: How much does one really care about the “laboratory flow” theory? ” Smith asked as he shared a Washington Post article. “If we were to find out the virus escaped from a lab … so what?” He continued, “Could it be the result of unsafe research practices or poor security procedures … so be more confident when doing research? Critics criticized Smith for his lack of journalistic curiosity about the origins of the pandemic. “CCP lied about Covid19 and got involved in a hideout exacerbating the pandemic, and the question of whether covid started not only in China in general, but specifically in a Wuhan lab [gain-of-function] research and work with [People’s Liberation Army of China] it’s very important, including stopping pandemics in the future, “said Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy. “full circle: the media dismissed the lab leak theory at first as a conspiracy and slandered anyone who sailed it. months later, they admit it’s probably a possibility. and now they’re all like” well so what if he came out of a lab? “hard to keep track of these mental gymnastics,” wrote Logan Hall of the Daily Caller. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION The tweet was finally deleted. When asked why he dropped the tweet, Smith replied, “Too many people shouting about it. Just lose, dorks.”







