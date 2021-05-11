We are living in a war zone: violence erupts in West Papua as villagers are forced to flee | Western Papua

Violence has flared up in the disputed Indonesian province of West Papua, targeting journalists and activists, an internet outage and villagers forced to flee into the jungle.

Hundreds of additional Indonesian soldiers have been deployed in West Papua in the past month and thousands of people are said to have relocated to the Puncak regency.

The military coup in Puncak has escalated since the death of a senior police chief in Indonesia in an exchange of fire with the Papua New Guinea National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in late April.

President Joko Widodo told the Indonesian media he had ordered the security forces to pursue and arrest all the rebels, while Bambang Soesatyo, chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), told the government to destroy them first. We will discuss human rights issues later.

Rode Wanimbo, the women coordinator of the Papua Evangelical Church, from Wamena, near Puncak, said the situation for the local people as a result of the oppression was dire.

Thousands have been displaced in Puncak, five villages have fled into the jungle. Health clinics and schools have been taken over by the military. Soldiers are everywhere. We are living in a war zone.

The internet was blocked two days before the Puncak conflict erupted, the government said it was a cable problem, but it also happened during the Papuan West Uprising 2019, she said.

The 2019 uprising was a peaceful demonstration against systematic racism following the attacks on Papuan students in Surabaya.

On May 9, a key grassroots activist involved in organizing the protest, Victor Yeimo, was arrested for treason, sparking fears of further political arrests in the current crackdown.

Prominent West Papuan journalist Victor Mambor was targeted in an attack that saw his car vandalized after he reported on the gunshots of two Indonesian teachers in Puncak April.

Speaking to the Guardian from Jayapura, Mambor said his publication tabloid jubi reported the shooting by the TPNPB differently from the state media, which quoted only the army and police.

Civilians in Puncak said they often saw teachers carrying guns and suspected they were military spies, which we reported. First there was internet abuse on social media, then my car was destroyed at night.

Mambors lawyer Veronica Koman said the latest incident was due to his reporting in Puncak, the current hotspot of the conflict, in another episode of harassment against Papuan journalists. When you report stories inconsistent with the governments version, you will be attacked.

Benny Wenda, of the United Liberation Movement for Western Papua (ULMWP) and interim president of the interim government formed in December, named Victor Mambor: one of the most courageous Papuans today, for reporting on the actions of Indonesian forces. They have targeted him and his reporters many times, arresting, harassing and beating them. They want to silence Victor so that he can not cover up the military crackdown on Puncak.

On April 29, there were Papuan armed criminal groups officially declared terrorists by Mahfud MD, Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

Amnesty International has criticized the designation of the TPNPB as a terrorist group, saying the government should focus on investigating these cases and stopping extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations in Papua and West Papua by law enforcement officials. instead of focusing on the terrorist label.

Koman called the terrorist label vague and dangerous. Jakarta is declaring war on West Papua. Already many Papuan civilians accused of being freedom fighters are being killed by the military. Now Indonesian forces have a new license to kill them as terrorists.

A 2020 report by UN special rapporteurs on the human rights of internally displaced persons states there are over 50,000 Papuans displaced in the highland region, but that figure may be higher now.

Indonesia has controlled Western Papua since it invaded in 1963 and formalized its annexation through the UN Free Election Act. Security forces are accused of serious human rights violations during the occupation of some 500,000 Papuans killed.

The Indonesian state has always claimed that the provinces of West Papua are an indisputable, indivisible part of the Republic of Indonesia.