Countdown: Times Square shooting, colonial pipeline, Israeli airstrikes





"Countdown" is here to keep you up to date with all the political news of the day. Monday, May 10th Shooting in Times Square

New York City was once billed as the safest big city in the country, but as the shootings escalate, Mayor Bill de Blasio is walking a strange line of stopping violence and also trying to introduce tourism. After Saturday’s shooting in Times Square that left two women and a child injured, de Blasio increased security at the Crossroads of the World. However, at the same time, he doubted that brazen violence would harm tourism. Governor Andrew Cuomo and the MTA did not fully agree. Crime has become a major issue in the mayoral race, especially after the shooting in Times Square. Hamas targets Jerusalem after clashes in the venerable mosque

Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, including a barrage that triggered airstrikes as far as Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at a religious site in the burning holy city of the disputed city. The rocket fire sparked heavy Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip. Health officials said at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed in the fighting, making it one of the bloodiest days of battle between bitter enemies in years. The fighting escalated tensions already rising across the region after weeks of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem. These confrontations, centered around a controversial hilltop complex in the Old City of Jerusalem, have threatened to provoke a wider conflict. Closing the fuel pipeline causes $ 3 gas concerns

A cyber attack forced the largest U.S. fuel pipeline to close on Friday, and analysts are worried that the disruption could result in a rise in gas prices. The colonial pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles and transports about 45% of all fuel consumed in the East Coast. It transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and domestic heating oil. The Colonial Pipeline company said it was the victim of a cyber security attack involving ransomware. In an update Sunday, the company said its four main lines remain offline, but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. Pipeline owners include Royal Dutch Shell. FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the authorization of emergency use for the Pfizer COFID-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15 years old. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States authorized for use in adolescents and young adolescents; the vaccine was previously authorized for people 16 years of age and older. COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in people aged 18 years and older. ———-

