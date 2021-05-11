The expert explains: The challenge ahead in vaccinating India

Covid-19 vaccines were developed at an astonishing rate. No other disease has seen so many vaccines developed so quickly. Of the 250 candidate vaccines that were being developed, at least 10 have already been approved for emergency use in various parts of the world. Most of the first approved vaccines were based on two technologies that have never been used in humans before. These include Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA-based vaccines, Moderna and Astra Zeneca / Oxford University viral vector-based vaccines, Sputnik V and CorSavac of CanSino Biologics from China.

Vaccines based on time-tested technology for the use of an inactivated virus include Bharat Biotech-ICMR Covaxin, Johnson & Johnson Janssen, and vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm from China. All of these are safe and effective in protecting against serious illness and death, but not necessarily from infection. These are given as two strokes, with the exception of Janssen, a single vaccine, perhaps a determinant of trends for future vaccines.

At least 50 other vaccines are in the process, three or four close to approvals in different parts of the world. Some, including a DNA-based vaccine from Zydus Cadila in India, are in the final stages of development.

So much and yet lack

With so many vaccines being developed, it may give the impression that it is not very difficult to make effective vaccines against a virus like SARS-CoV-2. Away from it! Vaccine development is a very complex and specialized enterprise. Under normal circumstances, it takes 10-15 years to develop a vaccine once the scientific rationale has been worked out. All over the world, and now a lot in India, the question that arises is that even after so many vaccines have been approved, why is there a huge supply shortage, and unjustifiable and unequal access to these vaccines?

First, with around seven billion people to be vaccinated worldwide, with mostly two strokes each, the demand is definitely very high. Second, rich nations are brought in as always. More than 80% of the available vaccines have already been ordered and / or supplied by some countries representing only about 20% of the world population. Even with a WHO-led effort like COVAX, only about 1% of the African population has received the vaccine so far.

There are other complications as well. For example, as of now, only three vaccines Pfizer, Moderna and recently Janssen have been approved by the US FDA. The most affordable AstraZeneca vaccine is still awaiting approval. With recent Pfizer reports receiving approval to immunize the 12-16 age group, and Moderna and Janssen nearing the end of safety and efficacy testing in this age group, it is clear that Western countries, which have already immunized some significant proportions of their adult populations will continue to vaccinate young children and, possibly, infants as well. It will therefore become even more difficult to get these vaccines on the free market.

On the other hand, approval for Sputnik V was recently rejected in Brazil. Chinas Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines have not yet been approved in Western countries. Effective and safe vaccines, regardless of their origin, should be critically reviewed, but quickly and added to the pool.

Shortage in India

India is in the clutches of the second wildest wave of the pandemic seen anywhere in the world. With more than 4 lakh cases reported per day, there is a serious concern that the virus could turn into more dangerous variants and if the viral replication chain is not controlled soon, it will become a global problem. New waves around the world are driven by mutants, and although current vaccines seem effective against them, the chances of immune rescue mutants appearing will only increase if the pandemic is not brought under control.

India, with its fundamentally fragile healthcare system, has been under as much pressure as ever. There is an acute shortage of medical oxygen and there is a huge gap in the supply chain of the ambitious program to vaccinate its entire adult population. Although India ranks third after the US and China in the absolute number of vaccines administered, only about 13% of its population has received a single stroke and about 2% fully vaccinated. Many countries have already vaccinated more than half of their adult population.

With India known as the hub of vaccine production, everyone is wondering why this is so and why it is difficult to increase production of the two available vaccines. Vaccines are complex formulations of many components and depend on the uninterrupted supply of mainly imported raw materials. From the production of the material to the filling of the formulation in the vials is a very complex process and requires a lot of time that can not be accelerated. Ramping of existing production, even after adequate funding is available, will inevitably take a minimum of 2-3 months.

Even if the license is given to vaccine manufacturers, the actual production will take several months of preparation to begin. Vaccination efforts to cover India’s adult population will face a supply chain crisis for at least the next few months, unless a large number of vaccines are imported. This option should be considered carefully, but quickly.

With at least three or four other vaccines, including Sputnik V, Janssen and Novavax already planned to be produced in India and some more indigenously developed, India would surely produce vaccines to vaccinate parts leading by the end of 2021. There is a joint proposal of India and South Africa that will be reconsidered at the World Trade Organization and, according to the latest update, the US is already responded positively in support of the proposal when it comes up for consideration somewhere soon Under this proposal, companies already producing Covid vaccines are expected to share their IPR for at least a certain period with sufficient protection of their interests. This will greatly help in the production of high quality and affordable vaccines for the whole world and, hopefully all of this will happen before the virus is able to develop immune rescue mutants. The race is on and humanity has no choice but to defeat the virus and stay ahead in this race.