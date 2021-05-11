The weight rises as the slain boy can be called

Brooklyn Colbert was killed by his half-uncle in 2019. Now, his mother Sonia Aylmer can finally name him publicly after a court order was overturned.

Sonia Aylmer, the mother of Brooklyn Colbert who was killed in Co Limerick in 2019, has welcomed the lifting of a ban that prevented her from publicly naming her late son.

Colbert was just 11 years old when his half-uncle Patrick ‘Paddy’ Dillon, Aylmer’s half-brother, stabbed him more than 20 times in November 2019. Dillon, who claimed to have heard rumors telling him to kill son, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison in February this year.

Report RT Last October, the Court of Appeals ruled that section 252 of the Children Act 2001 meant that no child victim of a crime should be identified, even if the child was dead.

As such, Colbert was originally appointed at the time of his death, but was anonymous as soon as court proceedings began.

When I left the court I was not able to say the name Brooklyns, or even talk about it, “Aylmer said.

“I felt like I had to hide my face as if I had done something wrong, as if Id had committed a crime.”

Since then, she has campaigned to change the Law. Her efforts paid off last week when the Law Act went into effect, and the publicly appointed Brooklyn Colbert ban was lifted on May 10th.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee signed the initiation order which gave effect to the amendments to Section 252 of the Children Act 2001 on 28 April, one day before she began her maternity leave.

Yesterday I signed the start order to bring into force the amendments to S252 of the Law on Children. Thank you to the parents and families who have patiently waited for this change. The right to name your children publicly will now be restored. This will take effect on May 7th. pic.twitter.com/vfZTRAe3nR Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) April 28, 2021

Aylmer i tha The Irish Sun: “Now the world can finally see and hear what a special boy Brooklyn was.

“Such a relief is such that I can openly say his name and that decision last year deprived us of the opportunity to remember him publicly.

“But it is also such a relief that Patrick Dillon can now be exposed as a child killer – that is what he will always be known for.”

She added: “There was absolutely no need for this law and all it did was protect the killers.

“We, along with many families across Ireland, had to suffer from October to May and it was not fair – it just added more trauma.”

Following the lifting of the ban, Aylmertold RT News: “Brooklyn’s identity was taken away from him and our ability to talk about him was also taken away from us … so it’s a lifting weight, it will not bring Brooklyn back but it is a step forward for us and a little healing process I think “.