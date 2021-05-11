Fast Company Magazine recognizes UCF readability technology among its ideas in changing the world 2021





Fast Company the magazine named an emerging technology, initiated at UCF as one of its “Ideas for Changing the World” in 2021. A panel of editors and reporters selected the winners from more than 4,000 nominations. Assistant professor of industrial engineering Ben Sawyer 14MS 15PhD and his team are working to make it easier for people to read high-speed digital text with added meaning. Readability technology is not just about facilitating words in the eye, it is about helping people consume and understand a high volume of information quickly while not being overloaded. “Helping students and professionals read better through technology is vital, especially during a pandemic,” Sawyer says of work that began in response to the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Children, college students and doctors are trying to keep up with the information, and our team’s readability technique can help. Potential implementations are highly achievable, especially during a pandemic. Examples include: Doctors quickly understand patients’ histories to provide better care

Students shifted to online learning by better tackling the increasing loads of reading

Scientists conducting research while keeping abreast of developments in their field

Business leaders understand the rapidly changing competition more efficiently Assistant Professor Ben Sawyer. Sawyer is leading the research, a partnership with Adobe and Non-profit Readability Matters, the coveted winner at Fast Company. The Virtual Readability Lab was launched in 2020 and in less than a year Sawyer has led this interdisciplinary team to become a leader in the field of evolution. The Adobes Max 2020 Creativity Conference showed work as part of companies’ ongoing efforts to create products that empower people to change the world, such as its recent collaboration with a UCF spin-off, the non-profit Limbitless Solutions . The growing community of readability research now includes researchers at Brown University, the University of Toronto, the University of Arizona, Stanford University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Fast Company, read by Fortune 500 executives, launched the World Changing Idea awards five years ago to recognize businesses, policies, projects or concepts that are actively engaged and deeply engaged in pursuing good innovation for society and the planet, according to a company press release. . Magazine Magazine will highlight the award winners and is available on the newsstand this week. Sawyer received a master’s degree in industrial engineering in 2014 and a doctorate in applied and human psychology from UCF in 2015. He completed his post-doctoral work at MIT and worked with the Air Force Research Laboratories 711th The Human Performance Wing, before returning to UCF as a faculty in 2018. His work is focused on exchanging information between people and machinery. His interdisciplinary team works at the intersection of engineering, psychophysics and applied neuroscience.

