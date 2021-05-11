Small house ideas for Byron Bay Railway Corridor to address the housing crisis

The Shire Byron Council is considering the possibility of placing hundreds of small temporary houses in the Shire Railway corridor.

The Housing for Locals project is part of a strategy proposed by interim Mayor Michael Lyon.

He said there was room in the hallway to accommodate the buildings without affecting the unused road.

The north coast line closed in 2004, though a solar-powered train is running along a three-kilometer stretch of track that connects a resort with Byron Bay CBD since late 2017.

Cr Lyon said support from the NSW government could provide a relatively quick fix to the accommodation crisis in the area.

“We had quotes ready to go, it’s just about procedural things to get them to work,” he said.

“The wheels of the government can be turned slowly, but I can not see any problem in turning this within a year.”

Byron Mayor Michael Lyon wants to see hundreds of small temporary homes built along the Shire Railway Corridor.

The Byron Company is now home to some of the most expensive real estate in Australia.

A number of state-wide sleep deprivation conducted earlier this year also showed that Byron was the biggest problem area outside central Sydney for the homeless.

The survey found that there were 198 people sleeping soundly in Byron, compared to 272 in the Sydney City Council area.

“Quite extraordinary what is happening in our community in terms of housing,” said Cr Lyon.

“So these are unparalleled times, and we need to see new and innovative ways to accommodate people.

“As an idea this may be a little strange for some people, but it is also the situation we are facing.”

Sama Balson of the Women’s Village Collective says about 1,400 women in Byron face unsafe housing or are homeless. ( North Coast ABC: Bruce Mackenzie

Sama Balson, founder of the Byron-based lobby group Women’s Village Collective, said all options to improve housing security for people should be considered.

“I think it’s one of the many useful solutions and we need to look at everything now. It’s a housing emergency,” she said.

“Land is state land, so if they can get it back, this is an extraordinary solution.

“If we can get small houses under a rental model, people can start accumulating their wealth and possessions.

“Having a small house is much better than nothing.

“I think everything should go to the table now and we have been sitting with the Byron Shire Council since December last year to find creative solutions.”

State housing plan

Earlier this month, the NSW government unveiled a 20-year nationwide housing plan.

As part of the strategy, it is piloting a Temporary Support Accommodation (TSA) scheme, which would see vacant land and buildings in the Wollongong area used to provide temporary shelter for people at risk of homelessness for up to two years .

In a statement issued with the Housing 2041 plan, New South Wales Housing Minister Melinda Pavey said she would listen to suggestions from other councils.

“We are developing a discussion paper for the TSA that will invite other local governments, NGOs and the private sector to come to us with ideas to offer additional TSA projects and meet the Prime Minister’s priority for reducing homelessness by 50 percent, “she said.