Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation, says active cases of coyotes are on the rise
Seychelles, which has vaccinated more of its population against Covid-19 than any other country, with no more than twice as many active cases in the week through May 7, raising concerns that inoculation is not helping to reverse the flow in some countries .
The World Health Organization said the vaccine failure could not be determined without a thorough assessment and was working to assess the situation.
Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO department for immunization, vaccines and biology, told a conference Monday that the body was in direct contact with the Seychelles and that a detailed assessment was needed considering factors such as virus types and severity of cases. .
The archipelago Ministry of Health off the east coast of Africa said Monday that the number of active cases had more than doubled since last week to 2,486 people, and 37% of them had received two doses of the vaccine. Cases are also rising in the Maldives, another Indian Ocean island country that is a popular tourist destination.
In the Seychelles,Shots fired at Sinopharm released 57% of those who were completely inoculated and the rest with Covishield, a vaccine made in India under license fromAstraZeneca Plc. As of May 8, no one who had contracted Covid while being vaccinated had died, the Seychelles News Agency reported, citing the minister for foreign affairs and tourism.
Seychelles, a group of palm-fringed tropical islands, last week re-imposed curbs, including closing schools, canceling sporting events and banning family mixing.
The country had competed to vaccinate its population of just under 100,000 – first with a dose donation from China’s Sinopharm and then with a gift from Covishield, so it could be reopened to tourists who are the blood of its economy.
Daniel Lucey, clinical medicine professor at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, said in a blog post last week that data on genetic ranking is not yet available for infections in the Seychelles in April.
Still, variant B.1.351, first identified in South Africa late last year, was found in the Seychelles in February, he said. The AstraZeneca vaccine appears to be less effective against this variant in one study and South Africa thwarted plans to use those injections.
A comparison between Sinopharm, Covishield and unvaccinated people who caught the coronavirus could be made using the genetic sequence and data on the severity of their infections, Lucey said.
Cases in the Maldives, which has seen an increase in visits from wealthy Indians, have also increased. The country has the latest cases per 100,000 people in the last five, seven and 14 days. Active cases rose from 4,978 to 9,423 on May 9th.
As of May 8, over 300,000 people in the Maldives had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35% of the population had received two, according to the Health Protection Agency. The site has used Sinopharm and Covishield.
Positive test results in Greater Male, the area in and around the Maldives capital, are about 60% of the total. As of May 7, the government closed gyms and cinemas and imposed a curfew from 9am to 4am, the agency said.
The government is now demanding that arrivals on the islands, including those who have been vaccinated, have a negative Covid-19 test administered four days before their departure.
