Karnataka: After reaction, police allow people to use vehicles to buy necessities | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: Following public protests and online reactions to the Karnataka government’s decision to restrict the movement of private vehicles from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the 14-day blockade that went into effect Monday, the director general and inspector general of Praveen Sood police clarified in the evening that people who want to buy daily necessities and groceries can move around in their vehicles.

The tweet comes after police personnel across the state began blocking people who had gone out to shop in their vehicles.

Since morning, police have been seen searching for people near shops, markets and other public places. Citizens reacted harshly to blocking and seizing vehicles, saying police were not allowing them to use vehicles to buy essential daily items.

Around 19:00, Sood wrote on Twitter: “To buy food, vegetables and daily necessities, there is no ban on using vehicles at your neighborhood store in cities or at the nearest rural availability point. “Use this facility at your discretion and not as a license to drive for free. Every day. Stay home for your own safety.

The state government, in its blocking instructions issued last week, had banned the use of private vehicles to buy groceries and other necessities from 6 to 10 p.m. This caused difficulties for people, especially in the districts where people have to travel 5-10 km to the nearest town to buy the necessary things.

Angry people were seen arguing with police in many places and pouring out anger on social media.

Contradicts the rule of no vehicle

I wanted to buy medicine and the nearest town is 8 km away. The police did not allow me to use my scooter. Should I walk 8 km, asked a farmer in Chikkamagaluru town. The contact numbers of the state human rights commission were shared by some on social media asking people to complain against police officers. Sources said complaints of police action against civilians reached Vidhana Soudha and opposition leaders, including Siddaramaiah, attacked the CM over the issue.

Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter: This is a reckless decision by the government of @ BJP4Karnataka to stop the movement of vehicles while allowing the stores of essential goods to be open from 6 am to 10 am. Rural people will have to walk for 2-3 km to buy food, milk or any necessary goods. How can the elderly and others walk with goods in hand?

This is not the blockage we suggested. We wanted a human-friendly jam. The government should focus on measures to meet daily needs so that people do not leave their homes, said former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Shortly after Sood wrote on Twitter, citizens said street police personnel should be notified of the tweet. Please circulate this order immediately to all police stations across the state so that the public does not face any charges from the police (Message should be) in Canada for a better understanding, wrote tweeter Sardar MTanaz.

RiyazKhateeb posted on Twitter: A bike of the nursing staff @ gulbarga was caught by @KlbCityPolice while on his way to his job and was taken behind the office of mini vidhan soudha DC Kalaburagi. Are there any instructions for capturing medical personnel, pharmacists and patients present vehicles sir? Twitter user Simon Riley said, It has been in the news that cops are using brute force. I know it is in the interest of the general public, but the innocent are getting hurt while treating the covidiots.

