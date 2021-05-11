CPO quickly seeing the RM5,000 brand





PETALING JAYA: The local price of crude palm oil (CPO) is likely to reach RM5,000 per tonne in the near future, given the current strong rally in global commodity markets, says the Malaysian general manager of Palm Oil (MPOB) Dr. Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir. On May 7, the CPO Physical Award recorded its best performance in the history of the Malaysian palm oil sector. The commodity rose to RM 4,758.50 per tonne after reaching an overnight high of RM 4,800 per tonne and a low of RM 4,640 per tonne. The price recorded on May 7 also exceeded the previous nine peaks of RM4,247 per tonne on 15 March, RM4,270 per tonne on 9 April, RM 4,306.50 per tonne on 21 April, RM 4,376.50 on 22 April, RM 4,428.50 per tonne tonnes on 23 April, RM 4,502 per tonne on 3 May, RM 4,525.50 per tonne on 4 May, RM 4,548.50 per tonne on 5 May and RM 4,652 per tonne on 6 May. Since March 15, the CPO price has risen 12.03% in just two months, said Ahmad Parveez. He noted that the strong CPO price performance was attributed to rising soybean oil price, rising palm oil exports and palm oil stocks remaining manageable. Ahmad Parveez told StarBiz that CPO spot prices could reach RM5,000 per tonne, which closely tracked the performance of soybean oil (SBO) prices which is also currently on the rise. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd closed higher six sen at RM4.77 while IJM Plantations Bhd and Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd advanced 11 sen each to settle at RM2.09 and RM2.07 respectively. “src =” https://apicms.thestar.com.my/uploads/images/2021/05/11/1145140 .JPG “onerror =” this.src = “https://cdn.thestar.com.my/ Themes / img / tsol-default-image2017.png “” style = “height: 413px; width: 620px “/>Meanwhile, in the Malaysian Stock Exchange, the Plantation Index rose yesterday 52.64 points to 7,150.13. This was despite FBM KLCI finishing lower with 3.53 points at 1,583.92. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd closed the top six cents at RM4.77 while IJM Plantations Bhd and Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd advanced 11 cents each to settle at RM2.09 and RM2.07, respectively. Based on current fundamentals and market sentiment, the widest discount between CPO and SBO prices of over US $ 300 per tonne, stronger palm oil exports and higher Brent crude oil prices, we can not deny the possibility that the CPO spot price could soon hit the RM 5,000 mark. Despite the recovery in palm oil production and the marginal increase in palm oil reserves, the upward momentum of the CPO price will continue to be supported by SBO prices and other underlying factors. Ahmad Parveez also expects CPO prices to remain bullish until at least the second quarter of this year due to low levels of palm oil reserves, high palm oil exports and the strengthening of SBO prices in world commodity markets. Meanwhile, CPO production also recorded an upward trend in April and is expected to peak in September. Therefore, palm oil reserves will also increase in the coming months, Ahmad Parveez added. On the other hand, Kenanga Research analyst Adrian Kok expects a possible correction of the CPO price in the future after its current strong rally. Our view is that the current CPO price should be corrected soon. The strong CPO price is due to strong palm export data and strong rival prices of edible oil such as SBO, he said. Meanwhile, in the Malaysian Stock Exchange, the Plantation Index rose yesterday 52.64 points to 7,150.13. This was despite FBM KLCI finishing lower with 3.53 points at 1,583.92. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd closed the top six cents at RM4.77 while IJM Plantations Bhd and Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd advanced 11 cents each to settle at RM2.09 and RM2.07, respectively.







