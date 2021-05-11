German Catholic churches challenge Vatican decree not to bless same-sex couples

Germany’s powerful Catholic progressives are openly challenging a recent Holy See statement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings in services at about 100 different churches this week.

Main points: Catholic documents say same-sex unions cannot be blessed because God “cannot bless sin.”

Catholic documents say same-sex unions cannot be blessed because God “cannot bless sin.” A progressive Catholic priest in Germany says “homosexual orientation is not bad”

A progressive Catholic priest in Germany says “homosexual orientation is not bad” Tensions are escalating between conservative and progressive church factions in Germany

Blessings in open worship services are the latest turn by German Catholics against a document released in March by the Vatican orthodox office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The document said Catholic clerics were not allowed to bless same-sex unions because God “could not bless sin,” pleasing conservatives and desperate advocates for LGBTQI Catholics across the globe.

But the response has been particularly sharp in Germany, where the German church has been at the forefront of opening discussions on hot-tempered issues such as the church’s teachings on homosexuality as part of a formal process of debate and reform.

Dozens of church services celebrating the blessings of gay unions are the latest escalation in tensions between conservatives and progressives who have already sounded the alarm, mostly from the right, that part of the German church could go into disarray.

Germany is no stranger to schism: 500 years ago, Martin Luther started the Reformation there.

Pope Francis, who has advocated a more decentralized church structure, has already reminded the German hierarchy that it must remain in communion with Rome during its reform process, known as a “synodal path”.

In Berlin, Father Jan Korditschke, a Jesuit working for the diocese preparing adults for baptism and assisting the StCanisius Congregation, will direct blessings for the royal couple in a worship service on May 16.

“I am convinced that homosexual orientation is not bad, nor is homosexual love a sin,” Mr Korditschke said.

“I want to celebrate gay love with these blessings, because gay love is a good thing.”

Father Korditschke says he is ashamed of the Vatican’s attitude towards blessing sex unions. ( AP: Michael bir

The 44-year-old said it was important for gay people to show themselves within the Catholic Church and have more visibility for a long time.

He said he was not afraid of the possible consequences from senior church or Vatican officials.

“I stand behind what I’m doing, although it ‘s painful for me that I can not do it in tune with the church leadership,” Mr Korditschke said.

“My church homophobia makes me angry and ashamed of it.”

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference last month criticized the grassroots initiative for gay blessings, called “Liebe Gewinnt” or “Love Wins”.

The Vatican ruled against blessings for same-sex couples. ( Reuters: Rodolfo Buhrer, photo of the file

Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said the blessings were not “appropriate as an instrument of political manifestations or political actions of the church.”

However, Germany’s powerful secular organization, the Central Committee of German Catholics, or ZdK, which had advocated for gay blessings since 2015, once again took a stand in their favor.

He called the controversial document from Rome “not very useful” and expressly expressed her support for Love Wins.

“These are worship celebrations in which people express to God what drives them,” said ZdK family affairs spokesman Birgit Mock.

“The fact that they seek the blessing of the Lord and thank Him for all the good in their lives as well as for the relationship lived with mutual respect and love that is deeply rooted in the Gospel,” Ms. Mock said.

She said she was planning to attend a church service with gay blessings in the western city of Hamm, where she would pray for “the success of the synodal path in which we, as a church, recognize sexuality as a positive force.”

ZdK has participated in “synodal street” meetings for more than a year with the Conference of German Bishops.

They will be completed later this year.

Pope Francis has advocated a more decentralized church structure in the past. ( Reuters: Remo Casilli

Meetings include talks about allowing priests to marry, the consecration of women, and a different understanding of sexuality, among other reforms.

The trial was launched as part of a response to allegations of clerical sexual abuse.

“We are fighting in Germany with a lot of seriousness and intense theological discourse for the right path,” Ms Mock said.

“Things can not go on as they did. This is what the crimes and concealments of sexual abuse showed us.

“We need systemic change, also in connection with a reassessment of the church morality of sexuality.”

AP