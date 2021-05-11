WDCW- The New Indian Express





Express News Service HYDERABAD: The fatalities in the second wave of the Covid pandemic have unfortunately left some children orphaned. Recently, adoption posts for many of these children have made the rounds of social media. Commissioner for Women’s Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) D Divya, however, has warned people not to rush for adoption through these media. She urged people to follow the proper procedure as unauthorized adoptions by the agencies concerned are an illegal act. One such post on a social media platform says: “Children 2 years old girl and 2 months old boy, whose parents have died due to covid. These children need a home. If anyone close to you is seeking an adoption please contact me. Share kindly as much as possible [sic]” D Divya told the Express that so far, no such illegal adoption case has been reported in Telangana. “We have seen many such messages, originating from other countries, making the rounds of WhatsApp. “As soon as we notice such posts, we report them to the women’s security arms of the State Police and the authorities of the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA).” CARA is a legal body of the Ministry of Women and Child Development that functions as a hub agency for adoption and is mandated to monitor and regulate adoptions within and within the country. The need for legal adoptions

The official claimed that legal adoption campaigns will be amplified in the coming days, keeping in mind that many children are orphaned due to the pandemic. Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Law (JJ), 2015, prohibit the offering or taking of children outside the processes prescribed by law, as well as their sale and purchase. Such acts are punishable by three to five years in prison or a fine of 1 lek. “Our staff has been trained to undertake such awareness campaigns and will soon start an online and poster camping on the issue,” an official said. READ ALSO: Go home to provide childcare Information on child adoptions should be given to official agencies, Divya said. “For any complaint of a child in distress, people can turn to Childline 1098, or the County Child Welfare Committee, the county Child Protection Officer or the helpline of the State Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child. People they can now also reach near the Covid help desk set up by the State WCD, “Divya added. Why protocol is vital

Adoption through legal procedure protects the right of the child and also provides legal custody of the parents. “In many cases, even educated families do not adopt a child through the legal method and in some cases, they are bullied by biological parents or had to wage a lot of legal battles,” Divya said.

To adopt a child in India, a Prospective Adoptive Parent must upload their adoption application and related documents on the CARA website. “Once the application is submitted, a procedure must be followed which is the same even if a relative of the child wants to adopt the child,” an official said.

