Following the deaths of professors, Aligarh has an advantage over the ‘AMU type’ of coronavirus

Text size:

A-

A +

Aligarh: It all started about 15 days ago, say doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), the medical structure of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

As the number of Covid increased throughout India, a large number of professors began to arrive at the hospital for admission. Most were in moderate to severe condition and their condition quickly deteriorated, doctors who treated them told ThePrint. Many died.

Nearly 60 percent of those who died were over the age of 50, while the rest were in the 30-40 age group, doctors said. There were some co-morbidities and some completely healthy ones who could not understand what was happening but we had to do our best to save them, said Dr Mohd Kashaf, a resident physician at JNMC.

So we were provided with the best infrastructure, ICU beds, proper treatment, but they could not do it, he added.

In those 15 days, 18 professors died. Iif this was not bad enough, there is fresh panic because the AMU Vice-Chancellor wants the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) to investigate whether a new strain of coronavirus may be triggering the wave of deaths.

Read also:Funerals jump 166%, but less than half marked as death Covid shows Delhi real number higher

Numbers

From April 2020 to April 2021, Aligarh had reported 11,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases. There have been over 7,000 in the days since then, bringing the total to 18,629 as of May 9th.

Just how bad things are in Aligarh between the second wave can be judged by two numbers. Between April 2020 and April 2021, the district recorded 58 deaths. In the month since then, there have been 20.

However, these are only official data. Residents claim the situation is much worse.

The loss has been particularly acute for AMU, which claims have lost 18 professors from Covid in the last three weeks. Many others are believed to be Covid positive, including some who are critical and currently hospitalized.

The JNMC said in a statement Monday that 15 of the 18 deaths were due to the suspected Covid-19, but three were due to other reasons. Of the 15, four deaths occurred outside Aligarh, he added.

Professors, campus sources say, are not the only ones affected. Last week, the burial site within the AMU campus saw 29 funerals a day. He has seen 7-8 burials almost every day, most of which involve Covid’s death, sources add.

Said the former president of the student union AMU Mazin, I myself have attended 70 funerals in the last 10 days or so and there must be so many others like me who are attending numerous funerals. The burial site on the AMU campus is almost complete.

Mazin is the founder of the campus coordination committee, who has worked alongside JNMC staff and physicians to arrange oxygen for critical patients on a daily basis.

The number of burials, Mazin added, is alarming. Some deaths are definitely non-Covid, but most are Covid deaths and that’s just here on the AMU campus, we have no numbers for what happens outside, he said.

Not only professors, many members of their families have lost the virus. The payment includes five members of Prof.’s family. Ahsanulla Fahad, who passed away due to Covid and the brother and mother of Prof. Heena Ansari of the pathology department, which is in a critical condition.

I lost my brother-in-law, father, mother and sister. All within two-three days. The situation has been beyond comprehension … I am at a loss for words. I do not know who should be blamed for my loss, said a son of a professor who did not want to reveal his identity.

However, the numbers and photos coming out of the AMU stand in stark contrast to those submitted by the Aligarh district administration, which says Covid victims are limited to 3-4 per day.

The Covid mortality rate in Aligarh is not very alarming. I can not account for what is happening inside the AMU campus outside but outside the numbers seem out of control. There are maximum 3-4 coyote deaths on a daily basis in Aligarh, said Aligarh Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bhanu Pratap.

Aligarh County Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh, who himself was ill with the virus, said he did not believe the figures were alarming across Aligarh. The Covid situation is not alarming throughout Aligarh, we have managed to control things, he told ThePrint by phone.

Read also:Death of actors sparks vaccine reluctance in Tamil Nadu amid Covid flood, misinformation raises fire

Panic in the neighborhood

The attack on Covid caused personal damage to Deputy Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, whose brother died of the disease last month. Alarmed by the death toll, he interrupted a letter Sunday to the ICMR, urging them to study virus samples from campus to see if a more virulent strain is affecting areas around the university.

The letter has sparked panic among residents of the areas around the AMU, which is located on Aligarhs Civil Lines.

Jaseem Mohammad Khan, a former AMU (PRO) Public Relations Officer who lives in an area adjacent to campus, said he has received at least 50 calls from people living in nearby areas.

Everyone is in a panic and want to know if they should continue to live in the area or move elsewhere. “I think the AMU administration should have been more sensitive to the times and not revealed the fact that they are seeking such a study,” he added. Even if they did, they should not have made the names of the areas public.

Another resident who did not want to be named said his family has been in a panic since they read the news about the letter Monday morning. If mutant strain were not enough, should we now deal with an AMU strain? he said.

Asked about fear, Dr. Kashaf said it seems impossible to have a different strain on campus, but there should definitely be a study on why so many professors have died in a two-week period.

Did it have anything to do with their co-illnesses because of their sedentary lifestyle, or is it because they attended an international rally? Whatever it is it should be studied.

Dr Khalaf Saba, another resident physician, agreed. Highly it is very difficult to have a particular type that causes death on the AMU campus. The situation is bad all over Aligarh and, in fact, all over Uttar Pradesh. Only that the numbers are not being emphasized as much as the AMU numbers because it is a university campus and things are getting attention.

What the university is doing for professors

On Monday, the AMU administration announced the launch of a process that will ensure that the benefits enjoyed by the teaching and non-teaching staff who died from Covid are provided to their families.

Some students and professors on campus claim that the administration’s response to the crisis is too late.

When professors were dying on campus, the administration did not even blink. When we started raising the issue of deaths on social media, the VC sent a letter to the ICMR talking about a strain. The reality is that these deaths happened because the university left its teachers to die … they died of lack of oxygen, said Faizul Hasan, a doctoral student at AMU and former president of the student union.

A faculty member in the medicine department agreed. The AMU administration has obviously woken up late. When death numbers began to pile up. People at JNMC have complained that there is a lack of oxygen, they need Bi-PAP machines, oxygen cylinders, more beds, but the administration did not pay attention, the faculty member added.

AMU PRO Omair Peerzada, however, said the administration did everything it could to save patients and has continued to do so.

On April 28, the VC announced that the university was receiving a new oxygen plant. AMU is making every effort to overcome the lack of oxygen and increase production for AMU Hospital patients. The AMU is unwavering in its commitment to the nation in these critical times, he said in a tweet at the time.

AMU is making every effort to overcome the lack of oxygen and increase production for AMU Hospital patients. To strengthen our capacity we will set up an oxygen generating plant costing Rs. 1.4 crores in the coming weeks.

AMU is unwavering in its commitment to the nation in these critical times. pic.twitter.com/M7bFGKneAV – Tariq Mansoor (@ ProfTariqManso1) April 27, 2021

Read also:1 The coffin death in this UP village was followed by 25 others. But the official number is silent

Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram