International
Malaysia declares nationwide blockade by June 7 as Covid cases rise
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday imposed a new blockade nationwide as the country is facing an increase in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system.
The new measures come shortly before this week’s Eid al-Fitr festival, which means millions of Malaysians will have to give up for a second year the tradition of returning to their hometowns at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all interstate and inter-district travel would be banned, along with social gatherings.
Educational institutions will be closed, but economic sectors will be allowed to continue, Muhyiddin said, without elaborating.
“Malaysia is facing a third wave of COVID-19 that could trigger a national crisis,” Muhyiddin said in a statement, adding that the blockade measures would continue until June 7.
The prime minister said the blockade was necessary because of the existence of new variants of the coronavirus with higher infection rates and growing restrictions on the public health system.
Malaysia has seen an increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3,807 new cases on Monday.
It has now seen a total of 444,484 cases and 1,700 deaths.
Malaysia is under a state of emergency, which was declared by Muhyiddin in January to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As well as disruption of travel and social life, repeated blockages have become a threat to the livelihoods of many people in Malaysia.
Ramadan will normally mean fast business for restaurants and food bazaars preparing meals for millions of Muslims who rest soon after sunset. About 60% of Malaysia’s population of 32 million are Muslims.
“I work in the food industry. One moment is open, one moment is closed,” said Mohd Rezuan, speaking during a break from his work at a restaurant in a normally busy Kuala Lumpur suburb, now unnaturally quiet.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
