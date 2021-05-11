When Delhi gasps for oxygen, not all hospitals are affected equally

A medical worker stands near an oxygen tank at Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi

How widespread is the lack of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals? Does it vary by type of hospital?

Delhi Government Portal COVID-19 beds now provides information on oxygen beds in city hospitals. Displays the latest data provided by nodal officers at each hospital. There are currently about 180 hospitals in Delhi, through which nearly 20,000 oxygen beds have been allocated for patients with COVID-19.

The portal also provides essential information on how long the oxygen supply to each hospital will last (at a given time). For example, data on the morning of May 5, 2021 (figure 1), show that 102 hospitals had oxygen supply that would last for 24 hours or less. These hospitals accounted for nearly 70% of all oxygen beds.

In particular, the average occupancy of oxygen beds in these hospitals was extremely high: between 90% and 100%. Of these, in 82 hospitals that had about 55% of the total oxygen beds throughout the city, there was not enough oxygen left for more than half a day (i.e. 12 hours or less).

There are three types of hospitals: Delhi Government Hospitals, Central Government Hospitals and Private Hospitals. On May 5, 14 government hospitals in Delhi (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, etc.) and 12 Central Government Hospitals (AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, etc.) had oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients.

The remaining oxygen beds were located in private hospitals, and the number of such beds for COVID-19 patients in these institutions varied with the size of the hospital. Delhi’s largest private hospitals, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital had designated 565 and 470 beds, respectively. In 30 private hospitals, 100-400 beds were designated for this purpose. In the remaining institutions, less than 100 beds were assigned to patients with COVID-19.

Surprisingly, the average number of hours for which hospitals had oxygen supply (figure 2) was the lowest among Delhi government hospitals at 8 hours and the highest among Central government hospitals at 14.5 hours. The difference in means was more grim. Delhi government hospitals had oxygen supply for 11 hours and 4 minutes on average while central government hospitals had oxygen for 22 hours and 24 minutes more than twice as much.

The average number of hours of oxygen supply in private hospitals was 12 intermediate hours. Among the private hospitals that had assigned less than 50 oxygen beds to patients with COVID-19, the average oxygen supply was for 10 hours. And for the remaining, relatively larger, private hospitals, there was enough oxygen for 12.5 hours.

However, among the private hospitals that had oxygen left for 120 hours (five days) or less, the smaller ones had 8.5 hours of oxygen left and the larger ones 12 hours. Again, the averages tell a similar story as in the previous case, as do the numbers from the mornings of May 6, 7, 8 and 9.

What explains the higher oxygen supply from central government hospitals? As of May 5, there were 3,464 oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients in 12 central government hospitals while 14 Delhi government hospitals had 4,388 beds. The average number of oxygen beds in central government hospitals was 278.5, versus 173.5 in Delhi government hospitals. This is an explanation for the higher oxygen reserves in central government hospitals.

Otherwise, the higher oxygen reserves in central government hospitals may be the result of recent international aid India has received. According to a recent Union health ministry Press release, of the eight hospitals and institutions in Delhi that have received medical equipment, including oxygen-related supplies (oxygen cylinders, concentrators, pressure suction plants and pulse oximeters), six are part of the Center.

But one way or another, it also seems that more oxygen may have been needed at the larger Delhi government facilities. Consider the relationship between the number of oxygen beds and the hours for which oxygen was left in two types of government hospitals, as follows.

For government hospitals that had designated 500 or fewer oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients and for which data were available on May 5, the data reveal a negative association for Delhi government hospitals and a positive one for central government hospitals (figure 3). One implication is that the oxygen supply was more stressful at the larger Delhi government hospitals than at the larger Central government hospitals.

But on May 7 and 8, the association between the number of oxygen beds and the hours for which oxygen was left turned negative for both types of government hospitals. This suggests that the oxygen supply was more stressed in the larger hospitals, potentially affecting more patients.

Data on the number of oxygen supply hours left in Delhi hospitals also suggest that oxygen-related resources are unevenly distributed among the different types of hospitals that currently have oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients.

As many stakeholders in government, the judiciary and civil society work to address the lack of oxygen in Delhi hospitals, it is imperative that they consider these models. In particular, they can focus their efforts on hospitals where oxygen supply appears to be consistently low: Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Indian Spinal Injury Center , Ayushman Hospital, NKS Hospital and Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

In the coming days, as more oxygen-related supplies arrive as international aid or from domestic manufacturers, they have to go to the hospitals that need them most.

The Delhi government released this data late in its COVID-19 explosion, but as the explosion continues, it can and should be used to better distribute scarce resources.

The author is very grateful for the comments from Partha Mukhopadhyay and Shamindra Nath Roy at the Center for Policy Research, New Delhi.

Shahana Sheikh is a PhD candidate in the Department of Political Science, Yale University. The views expressed here are hers.