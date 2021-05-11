Sputnik V arrives on May 1 to boost vaccine in India, but is still ‘stuck’ in lab for tests

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi:It has been 10 days since India received its first shipment of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, however the Russian-made vaccine remains stuck in the government regulatory process with no clarity as to when it will be deployed.

This comes at a time when India has been struggling to expand its national Covid-19 vaccination, with states complaining of an acute shortage of doses. It has also been 10 days since India started the third phase of vaccination, opening the program to all adults. However, some states have only just started vaccinating their population over 18+ due to delays in the birth of vaccines from the Center.

A source at the country’s roof-testing laboratory, Kasauli-based Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), Himachal Pradesh, where the Sputnik V batch is being examined, said the vaccine consignment is likely to be released this week. However, it may take several days to test the “sterility” of the vaccine, the official added, saying it was “impossible to finish testing 10 days ago”.

The CDL had taken 100 samples of Sputnik V on May 3 and is testing it for “efficacy, toxicity and sterility”, among other factors.

According to The Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO), the country regulator for the drugs under which the CDL operates, the applicant (vaccine manufacturer) will be required to receive each batch of vaccine tested / issued at the CDL, Kasauli, before can be used under the national vaccination program Covid19 ”.

On May 1, Dr. Reddys had announced that the first shipment of 1.5 lak doses of Sputnik V vaccine had landed in Hyderabad from Russia.

“The spread of the shipment will be subject to the necessary permits, which will be processed in the coming days,” the company said in a press release, adding that more vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine India is purifying for use after India Serum Institute (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin in January. She took cleaning on 13 April.

Everyone is watching it as SII and Bharat Biotech struggle to meet the country’s overwhelming demand for vaccines amid the second wild wave that has seen India’s Covid burden multiply.

Read also: Science after Sputnik V vaccine and decoding India second catastrophic wave

The delay of the cleaning process opens

Without any clarity yet as to when the vaccine shipment will be released, it has raised concerns about how tedious the clean-up processes in the country are, despite efforts to follow them quickly.

According to senior officials at the CDL, 100 samples from many 1.5 lakh vaccine vials taken from the lab on May 3 are still being tested.

We cannot release it before mandatory tests to check toxicity and sterility, especially when the vaccine will be used for the first time in India, said the unofficial at CDSCO. They, however, said such delays in approval occur only the first time.

“From the other group onwards, a testing cycle will take place, as in the case of Covaxin and Covishield. One batch comes in and another leaves the lab. “No one should wait for these vaccines because of the CDL,” said the official.

A source at the CDL said the vaccine, “if all goes well, will be available on the market by next week”, but added that the processes could not be expected further as it is a new vaccine which will be used for the first time in India ”.

To expedite vaccine clearance, the minimum time to process vaccine testing was shortened from 28 days to 10 days, according to government sources at both the CDL and the CDSCO.

“It is impossible to finish the test 10 days ago. The test to check toxicity and efficacy lasts one week, while the test to check the sterility of the samples lasts 14 days. “We have expedited all our processes and requested minimal documentation, which includes the lot summary protocol and the certificate of issue from the country of origin,” the CDL source told ThePrint.

The CDSCO official added that “the testing and release of the group is not waiting for the documentation process to be completed. All this has been interrupted”.

Read also: Vaccine policy Indias Covid is bound to promote inefficiency, inequality

Should there be any work around?

Last year in April, CDSCO had run the CDL issuing the tear release certificate to vaccine manufacturers as soon as you have passed a document called the Summary Tear Protocol (SLP), listing a summary of the production process of each part.

The only condition was that the manufacturers were required to present an undertaking stating that they would recall the vaccines in the event of failure of the sample test. The measure was taken to ensure a hassle-free supply during blocking.

According to vaccine expert and scientist Dr. Gagandeep Kang, the acceleration of clearance will depend on the vaccine itself.

“For a vaccine that has not yet received (received) emergency use authorization from strict regulatory authorities or listed by the WHO (World Health Organization), I think CDL testing is necessary, but for vaccines that have those approvals, maybe no, “she said.

Sputnik is has not yet been approved by any senior regulator, including the WHO and European Medical Regulator.

However, a second vaccine expert, who asked not to be mentioned, disagrees.

“The government allowed the early release of the groups earlier last year. This helped the smooth flow of vaccines and other important medical devices. “The same should be done to remove bureaucratic hurdles and make the movement of goods,” they said.

(Edited by Manasa Mohan)

Read also: Reality of government vaccine funding Modi: SEK 35,000 for states, zero for Center

Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram