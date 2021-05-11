Spain, Britain close to achieving herd immunity

ISLAMABAD: ‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is the indirect protection against an infectious disease that occurs when a population is immune either through vaccination or through immunity developed through a previous infection.

On Monday, the Spanish prime minister said Spain is only 100 days away from achieving herd immunity to COVID-19, while the UK vaccine force said they would reach it by August.

Vaccines train our immune system to create disease-fighting proteins, known as antibodies, just as they would when we were exposed to a disease, but essentially vaccines work without making us sick. Vaccinated people are protected from getting the disease in question and passing the pathogen, breaking any chain of transmission.

To safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, a significant portion of a population will need to be vaccinated, reducing the total amount of virus able to spread throughout the population. .

The percentage of people who need to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity varies with each disease. For example, herd immunity to measles requires about 95% of the population to be vaccinated. The remaining 5% will be protected from the fact that measles will not spread among those who have been vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is about 80%. The percentage of the population that should be vaccinated against COVID-19 to initiate induction of herd immunity is not known. This is an important area of ​​research and is likely to vary depending on the community, vaccine, populations prioritized for vaccination, and other factors.

Achieving herd immunity with safe and effective vaccines makes diseases rarer and saves lives.

Attempts to achieve herd immunity through human exposure to a virus are scientifically problematic rather than ethical. Leaving COVID-19 to spread across populations, of any age or health status will lead to unnecessary infections, suffering and death.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a press conference in Greece stated that after 70% of the population is vaccinated, the country will have achieved that goal.

The data invite optimism. One-third of the adult population in Spain has already received a dose and half of that group has been fully vaccinated, Sanchez said.

Today, it well achieved the goal of 6 million people fully vaccinated, he continued.

This is the clearest timeframe set for the Spaniards, setting the goal of herd immunity in mid-August.

Earlier, Spanish officials had vowed to achieve the goal by the end of the summer.

The Spains vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent weeks. On Thursday, a record 573,014 people were hit.

If the vaccination campaign accelerates only slightly and vaccine acceptance remains strong, 70% of the adult population may be immune to the virus within a little over three months.

However, experts are still divided when herd immunity, which is achieved when enough people are immune to an infectious disease to protect even those who are not immune, can start for COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, many experts estimated that the goal of herd immunity would be achieved after 60-70% of the population had become immune to COVID-19.

COVID will no longer be available in the UK until August, said the outgoing chief of the UK vaccines task force. Clive Dix, who took over the role in December and left a few days ago, said it was his belief that the UK would have a COVID-protected population this summer.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “Well, maybe we have protected the population from all the known variants. Be safe during the coming winter, he added. His comments come as more than 50 million doses of a COVID vaccine have been distributed in the UK, 16.7 million of which are second doses, according to government figures.