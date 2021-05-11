The Covid-19 India catastrophe could make global shortages even worse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far resisted calls to impose another total blockade on the country, although many regions have announced their major restrictions. But some global industries that rely on India are watching with anxiety. If the crisis deepens, everything from clothing and pharmaceuticals to financial services and global transport can feel the pain.

More than 200,000 of the estimated 1.7 million sailors globally are from India, according to Guy Platten, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Transport. many of them have officer ranks and roles that require significant skills, he added.

“We hope in goodness” this situation can be resolved, Platten told CNN Business. Otherwise it could lead to a “huge shortage of seafarers”, which would “disrupt the global supply chain”, he added.

While many countries have banned flights from India, it is now impossible to relocate Indian workers to ports around the world and change teams.

the world’s largest container transport company, hopes countries will begin to distinguish between regular travelers and sailors. Otherwise, he said, the world could face both a serious threat to the global cargo flow and a “humanitarian crisis” because teams will not be able to leave their boats and return home. Ren Piil Pedersen, head of Maritime Relations in Maersk, thehopes countries will begin to distinguish between regular travelers and sailors. Otherwise, he said, the world could face both a serious threat to the global cargo flow and a “humanitarian crisis” becauseteams willnot be able to leave their boats and return home.

“It will take a heavy toll on their mental well-being,” said Pedersen, whose company employs 30% of its sailors from India.

global transport in chaos last year, with nearly 200,000 sailors stranded for months due to port closures and land planes. “Some workers had started calling their boats.” The pandemic is thrownglobal transport in chaos last year, with nearly 200,000 sailors stranded for months due to port closures and land planes. “Some workers had started calling their boats.” floating prisons “and Pedersen fears a return to that scenario if India’s Covid-19 crisis continues unabated.

There are also significant delays in ship movements.

Some places, such as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China, “have already imposed strict quarantine restrictions on ships arriving from Indian ports,” said Sankar Narayanan, transportation manager at transport and logistics company GAC India.

Experts say vaccinating sailors may be a solution, but it could prove to be difficult to execute.

Vaccines and other pharmaceutical products

The vaccination machine in the world is already suffering due to the outbreak in India, which usually produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally. The country is home to the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. Its large production capacity is why the country signed up as a major player in COVAX, the global initiative that provides discounted or free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to lower-income countries.

giving preference to Indian nationals. SII agreed last year to produce up to 200 million doses of Covid vaccines for up to 92 countries. But with only 2% of India’s population fully vaccinated, the government and the SSI have shifted their focus from supplying vaccines to other countries and are nowgiving preference to Indian nationals.

The bad news does not end here. In addition to the lack of Covid vaccine, there may be other consequences for the pharmaceutical industry worldwide if the spread of the infection in India not checked soon.

India is the largest supplier in the world of generic drugs copies of branded pharmaceutical products that have the same effects but cost less. In the United States, 90% of all recipes are supplemented by generic medicines and one in every three pills consumed is produced by an Indian manufacturer of generics, according to an April 2020 study by the Confederation of Indian Industry and KPMG.

But Indian drugmakers get up to 70% of their raw materials from China, a link in the supply chain that seems vulnerable given the coronavirus overvoltage. In late April, China Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days. This prompted India’s top pharmaceutical export group to write to India’s ambassador to Beijing, prompting him to intervene.

On paper , Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, general manager of India Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, called the suspension “disturbing” and said it could have a “cascading effect” on the supply chain.

“Most countries depend on India for generic medicines and India depends on China for raw materials. It will be a big blow. [the] the global pharmacy supply chain if trade between the two is disrupted, “said Tinglong Dai, associate professor of Business Operations Management and Analysis at Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.

For now, the impact seems limited. Bhaskar told CNN Business last week that there is currently no shortage of medicines, as large firms have enough raw materials to cover them over the next three to four months. He also said Sichuan Airlines was likely to resume service this week.

Sichuan Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Clothes

India is one of the largest textile exporters in the world and the industry is struggling with huge labor shortages.

“This is the first time our generation has experienced something like this. No one was prepared for this horrible scenario,” said Arpit Aryan Gupta, partner and new head of business development at clothing maker NG Apparels, who is in Ludhiana, Punjab, a major garment manufacturing center. The company, which supplies brands including New Balance and Nordstrom, employs about 100 skilled and semi-skilled workers and nearly 50% of them have left since the start of the last wave of Covid-19. Gupta said he is providing housing for the remaining workers in the country to keep the factory afloat.

Elsewhere, manufacturers are looking at equally disturbing scenarios.

In the main centers of clothing production of Delhi and Bangalore which are also states with a high number of Covid-19 infections job shortage among workers is up to 50%, according to consulting firm Wazir Advisors. And for many producers still recovering from last year’s slowdown, worker safety has become a major concern.

Consumption and exports of the domestic garment industry last year fell by 30% and 24% respectively, according to Wazir Advisers.

“But for 2021, it is difficult to project now as we are not sure when this pandemic will end,” added the firm.

India is also a major global exporter of leather and leather goods . The country is the second largest exporter of leather garments and the fourth largest exporter of leather goods in the world, according to the Indian Leather Exports Council. Alsoshte is also a major shoe manufacturer, after China, producing nearly three billion pairs of shoes a year.

Last year, the pandemic dealt a severe blow to India’s leather industry and businesses had just begun to recover money The latest wave led to mass closures and a lack of qualified staff.

Financial services

Large banks and accounting firms are trying to keep their online operations afloat, given how important India is as a hub for their back offices. are trying to keep their online operations afloat, given how important India is as a hub for their back offices.

Many companies have contracted a large number of information technology and operations operations in India in recent decades, attracted by an educated workforce and cheaper labor costs. Nearly 4.4 million people in the country are employed in IT and business process management, according to the National Association of Software Programs and Service Companies, a commercial body.

Some companies are taking some measures to address the crisis, including relocating work to other countries, encouraging staff to work from home, and extending project deadlines.

Goldman Sachs GS Wells Fargo WFC AND, for example, have implemented distance work for all employees. But working from home during a pandemic is complicated, especially if employees have to care for sick relatives. There are also challenges about data security and protection, as employees can deal with sensitive enterprise or customer information.

Barclays BCLYF Standard Chartered SCBFF Banks in the UK, NatWest andin some cases they are redirecting work to other countries to ease the pressure on workers in India, many of whom are ill or in charge of home care.

EY India, which has over 56,000 employees, activated a business continuity plan at the beginning of the wave, which included relocating jobs to other geographies. Almost all of its employees are working from home, according to Julie Teigland, a regional managing partner.

“A significant number of EY people and their family members have been directly affected by the second severe wave of Covid in India,” she told CNN Business.

– Parija Kavilanz and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.