French voters worry about debt levels not seen since the war

When Benedicte Peyrol, a lawmaker in President Emmanuel Macron’s party, meets voters in central France, she says there is one issue that worries them above others: a massive pile of public debt.

“Honestly, I was surprised,” says Peyrol, who is 30 years old and has trained as a tax lawyer. “It’s a rural area, debt is not necessarily a problem in everyday life, and yet people are very afraid of how we will pay it off.”

Such concerns are more often associated with voters in Germany than in France, where successive governments have overseen a growing trajectory of public borrowing for decades without much reaction.

But French attitudes towards debt are changing after an unprecedented burst of spending to prevent the devastation of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. With debt reaching 116% of Gross Domestic Product – a level not seen in the post-war era – which makes Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s speech this week even more stimulating a risky political strategy.

Ever High France has accumulated debts since World War II Source: French statistics agency INSEE



Authorities say it is the best time to borrow because interest rates are at zero after years of low inflation. But the concerns Peyrol is facing are being reflected across the country, and this could become a problem for Macron as he prepares for a tough race to keep his job in next April’s election.

“The French leader’s electorate is traditionally tied to debt issues,” says Emmanuel Riviere, a poll in Kantar, and although they currently support his big spending strategy, they will look closely to see what plans will bring after the crisis is created. ABOUT

Indeed, recent polls show that the French, especially older people who tend to vote more, are increasingly concerned about the country’s economic situation. And about 84% think reducing national debt is important, according to one Ipsos Survey commissioned by the ministry of finance. Another study in January showed that the percentage of respondents worried about the economy has risen seven points since the summer.

Marine Le Pen Photo: Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images

Even Macron’s main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who once hinted at default when defending exit from the eurozone and never felt comfortable discussing the economy, has been vocal about national borrowing. She is approaching the center to test and extend her call and says the debt needs to be repaid.

Not doing so at all is an idea defended by people like Thomas Piketty. The French economist, who rose to fame with a bestselling book calling for state intervention to reverse growing inequality in Europe and the US, recently signed a petition to cancel the debt owed by the European Central Bank published in the newspaper Le World. Piketty notes that about a quarter of Europe’s public debt is owned by central banks – in other words, the French borrowed from themselves – and so deferring repayment indefinitely is more effective.

About a third of voters agree, according to another recent poll, and they are flocking to left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

When Macron took office in 2017, he sought to build a political brand based on the use of technical rigor to cut the economy’s reliance on lending and easing rules that restrict business activity, although he criticized Germany’s rigorous approach to public finances as a “fetish”.

Emmanuel Macron celebrates after winning the 2017 French Presidential Election. Photo: Patrick Aventurier / Getty Images

But then came the pandemic, which has killed more than a million people in Europe and forced Macron to change course and embrace a “whatever it costs” approach. He has become a proponent of Europe’s already prevailing fiscal doctrine that sustained economic recovery applies to large debt accumulation.

Historically, the French state has a weak record of curbing public finances after a crisis.

Looking at the problem during successive governments, Goldman Sachs economists found no evidence of increased budget balance in good times, even when deficits widened when there was a shock.

“France is the only major country where we do not expect the government debt-to-GDP ratio to fall sharply by 2024,” Goldman Sachs’ Jari Stehn said in a research note last month.

The Macron government is trying to show that things will be different this time, but is now pushing bigger actions until after the election.

Le Maire, the finance minister, has put forward several proposals, including the formation of committees to look into the matter, a mechanism to split Covid-related debts into a dedicated vehicle, and the establishment of multi-year spending rules to avoid political whims. annual tax -and spend decisions.

One thing Macron and his team say they do not want to raise taxes.

France is already among the highest tax rates in developed countries, and Le Maire says any further increase would destroy the economic growth needed to repay the loan.

Instead, the Macron government is betting on a rapid, investment-driven economic recovery.

“We are putting all our efforts into this economic resumption that is vital for the French,” Le Maire said on Friday as she visited a school in a village receiving state funding to renovate her canteen. “And then at some point, it will be necessary to repay the debt and that means growth, to be careful about public spending and structural reforms like pension reform.”

In the central city of Moulins, it is a tough sale for Macron loyalists, like Peyrol.

She says her constituents are trying to figure out why sacrifices may be needed for pensions and other reforms, even though the president has declared a “whatever it costs” approach and the recovery plan will see billions more spent on industry, technology and green and digital.

“Ever since I was a child, I have heard that debt is a very bad thing, it is the German and moral view of things that says debt will weigh on future generations,” says Peyrol. “This is not how we should see it: There is good debt and there is bad debt.”