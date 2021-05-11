Jim Paterson, Glasgow engineer behind the largest ship in civilian hospital in the world

A SCOTS marine engineer is leading a global mission to save lives by launching the world’s largest civilian hospital ship.

Global Mercy has just completed its deep-water sea trials, one of the final milestones in the countdown to sending the hospital ship.

And the brain behind the Glasgow-born Jim Paterson, who studied Marine Engineering at Glasgow Caledonian University, now awaits the hospital ship reception, equipment, first voyage and launch into sub-Saharan Africa by next year.

From the correction of cracked lips and palate and congenital deformities to the removal of tumors and the restoration of vision, it is estimated that more than 150,000 lives will be changed aboard the Global Mercy alone through surgery over the ship’s expected 50 years.

It marks the end of a 14-year process for the custom hospital ship with the first steel cut six years ago.

The launch means that Charity International Charity Vessel will double its current impact both with life-changing operations and with the training of healthcare professionals.

The ship is seen as essential to help prevent deaths, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

Every year, 16.9 million people die due to lack of access to surgical care, 93 percent of whom are from sub-Saharan Africa.

This is more than three times the number of deaths attributed to HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined.

The 37,000-ton 570ft-long ship hospital boasts two decks, spanning 7,000 square feet of space for up to 950 people in port including a living 641 volunteer crew, recruited from around the world with skills ranging from surgeons and teachers to cooks and electricians. .

It features all the amenities of a general hospital on the ground, including six operating rooms, a hospital ward for 200 patients, a CT scanner and a fully equipped laboratory.

It also features a 682-seat auditorium, an accredited children’s academy, gymnasium, swimming pool, café, shop, and library for a crew of 600 living volunteers from around the world. Deep water tests were created to test the vessel during extended voyage time to ensure that all systems are fully functional and comply with strict standards and specifications.

Tests include engine performance and fuel consumption, navigation and radio equipment, emergency systems, speed tests, maneuverability, engine and thruster tests as well as safety assessments.

The brain behind Global Mercy, Jim Paterson, whose charitable journey began in 1987 as a chief engineer before developing and running the organization’s marine operations department for about 20 years was pleased with the ship’s progress.

He said: “These deep-water tests represent a critical list before the delivery of our new vessel built to serve as the service platform that it is designed to be. “The tests systematically test the operational aspects by placing the ship across the steps for a week at sea. I am pleased to say that Global Mercy successfully passed every test.

“We were then left with some internal touches on the inside, especially in the hospital area before we gave birth.

“Volunteers and patients alike will experience more individual lives enriched by the impact of surgery that would not have been possible without first-hand Mercy Ships.” Furthermore, new technologies and added space for teaching and training of local healthcare workers through Mercy Ships Medical Capacity The construction program will multiply the long-term impact in these countries by passing on-ship knowledge and to communities for years to come. “.

As the first of its kind, the ship has undergone construction at the Tianjin Xingang Shipyard in China.

Mercy Ships says that after receiving the final delivery of the ship, the ship will make its first voyage to Belgium as a guest of the Port of Antwerp.

While anchored, Global Mercy will complete several months of final gear and crew.

This includes the installation of medical equipment and IT systems as well as equipping the ship with supplies through the Mercy Ships European Distribution Center in the Netherlands.

The visit to Europe will culminate with a final delivery from Rotterdam for the ship’s first voyage to Africa.

The Mercy ship also plans to hold a commission event in Africa for the arrival of Global Mercy in Dakar in early 2022, at the start of the ship’s first service in Senegal.