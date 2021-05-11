What lies behind the Delhi O2 crisis? A critical calculation, the Kejriwal & Modi governors forgot to do

Text size:

New Delhi: The Delhi government did not consider the oxygen requirements of Covid patients in home isolation and only took hospital beds and thus erred in calculating its quotas between the second wave, ThePrint has learned.

The Union government did the same. A high-level committee consisting of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Niti Aayog member VK Paul and ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and the general health services directorate, formed to calculate oxygen demand for the union states / territories, drafted a formula based only on hospital beds.

That was one of the reasons why the central government policy for the delivery of medical oxygen to the states and territories of the union was Thursday labeled defective by the Supreme Court, which called for it to be completely reformulated.

In the absence of this calculation by inciting chaos and letting some patients gasp, the spirit of the government, Delhi has now begun work to lead the process.

Rahul Mehra, a Delhi government adviser, told the Delhi Supreme Court on Friday that each district in Delhi had a capacity to supply 20 cylinders for those who were in isolation at home, which was not a sufficient number. He said the Delhi government hopes to have at least 500 cylinders available for each of the 11 districts.

Mehra also told the court about the possibility of engaging tech giants Amazon and Google for distributing cylinders to Covid patients at home.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government issued a statement saying those in isolation at home would now be able to apply for oxygen online government-launched portal. While Amazon and Google, if engaged, can provide in-house delivery of oxygen cylinders, for now, applicants will need to physically obtain the oxygen cylinder from suppliers / vendors / stores listed on the portal.

The portal currently has a list of 94 stores from where oxygen can be sourced.

Things accelerated now

According to those in the administration, the crisis in Delhi was because the government was not prepared for the massive increase in hospitalization, or the extended hospital care required by patients.

Because of this, people do not have enough hospital beds and so the condition of many people at home is becoming critical, both because of the more virulent type of virus and because of those who have been forced to undergo treatment at home, have need hospitalization, an official from the oxygen war room in delhi told ThePrint.

As a result, the demand for oxygen is increasing not only in hospitals but also among patients who are at home.

We never expected this wave [the Covid second surge] to blow up the way he did, or the strain of the virus was so virulent that almost every second patient would need oxygen, said a senior Delhi government civil servant who did not want to be named.

The problem was getting worse, he said, as patients had to stay in hospital longer during this wave, which was leading to a lack of hospital beds and oxygen.

Dr BL Sherwal, director of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi governments, agreed. Earlier, according to government guidelines, patients [critical ones who needed hospitalisation] had to stay in the hospital for 14 days. This was later reduced to seven days.

Now, there is no such instruction, but, said Sherwal, This time, the average patient who comes is so ill that even if we want to release him, we can not as he / she requires critical care in the hospital.

The government, sources said, was also unprepared for so many in need of hospitalization.

Vijay Bidhuri, Joint Officer for Internal Oxygen Distribution in Delhi, said this [the oxygen supply in the city] is a very dynamic situation where we decide who will receive on what basis the daily allocation or how much Delhi receives each day.

Asked how the request of those who are in isolation at home is being addressed, he said there was no such detail and cut off the call.

Ashish Kundra, Special Task Officer, Health, Delhi, said the formula that has been issued by the Delhi government to look at oxygen requirements for isolated patients at home came only recently.

Asked what the formula was exactly, he repeated the point made by Bidhuri. It is very dynamic and the allocation changes every day depending on the demand of hospital beds, Covid care centers, test numbers and disease severity among patients.

Against has closely monitored coordination with district magistrates for refilling and refilling oxygen cylinders at authorized stores

Suneela Garg, a member of the Delhi Covid workforce and professor of excellence at Maulana Azad Medical College, said things are accelerating now.

Guidelines have been given to districts to identify local stores that can supply oxygen to patients being treated at home, she added.

Need at home

Chestha Yadav, the district magistrate of Northwest Delhi, said she had finalized a supplier in Sector 13, Rohini, for in-house isolation patients who would be seeking oxygen.

We understood it manually and the district commissioner is working on the details, she added.

The identified stores will function as filling units for the districts. Another district judge confirmed that the canisters would have to be provided by the oxygen-seeking family.

Kundra has also called on people to do so contact their respective DMs and provide empty cylinders if any. or list of warehouses where residents can enter empty or filled cylinders was also given on Twitter and will be updated, the government said.

But at least five other district magistrates in Delhi, contacted by ThePrint to check if they had managed to get on the list of any oxygen suppliers for Covid home patients, did not respond to calls or messages until the publication of this reports.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi government said that the Union Territory is in the process of procuring more oxygen trucks through foreign aid.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

