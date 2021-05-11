Reputation fears increased ESG investment in Brazil

When Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end illegal deforestation on the Amazon by 2030, skeptics had a field day.

Some noted that his pledge, made at a US-sponsored climate summit last month, was an old one: first made by his predecessor Dilma Rousseff in 2015 (and reprimanded too). then for his lack of ambition). Others jokingly said Bolsonaro would achieve the target by completing the destruction of the entire rainforest by 2029. Critics noted that, despite promising to double the resources for enforcing environmental laws, Bolsonaro approved a 2021 budget which reduced implementation funding. by more than a third

“We debated inside whether Bolsonaro’s letter to Biden [in which he stated the commitment before the summit announcement] it even deserved an answer, as there is so much skepticism that it intends to do everything differently to achieve the zero target of illegal forests by 2030 “, says a leading institutional investor in Brazil.

This skepticism is understandable: Amazon deforestation has risen to its highest level in more than a decade under Bolsonaro; defenses for indigenous peoples have been eroded; and loggers and illegal ranchers are among the president’s most staunch supporters.

Mixed message: President Jair Bolsonaro promised to double funding for environmental law enforcement, but continued to cut funding © Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

But losing in the crisis was another promise of the government: that Brazil would achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050, 10 years earlier than previously planned.

This commitment was suggested in an open letter to Bolsonaro by the CEOs of some 30 major Brazilian companies – and is an indication of the growing power of the business lobby to influence government environmental policy.

Recommended

Sylvia Coutinho, head of UBS Brazil, the local arm of the Swiss banking group, describes 2020 as a “turning point” for Brazilian corporations. “It is very clear to all CEOs that I interact with a wide range of industries, ESG [environmental, social and governance investing] it matters and it has become a major item on the agenda that they need to address, “she says.

“There is a real trade concern and reputation among Brazilian business” for the environment, adds Annelise Vendramini, coordinator of the sustainable finance program at the FGV-EAESP business school in São Paulo.

Recommended

Small investors in Brazil, whose numbers have risen as low interest rates make the stock market more attractive, have also begun to demand that their money be channeled to companies that perform well on ESG criteria.

Carlos Takahashi, president of BlackRock Brazil asset manager, says more than 30 percent of inflows from Brazilian investors in the first quarter of this year were earmarked for the company’s ESG-traded funds. “This is a good thermometer and. . . confirms that we have investors in Brazil also interested in ESG products “, he says.

Recommended

XP, Brazil’s largest stockbroker, recently surveyed 30,000 of its clients and more than 70 percent were interested in allocating money to ESG-friendly companies, according to Marta Pinheiro, XP CEO for ESG and development of business. “I believe ESG is a great business opportunity for Brazil,” she says.

Social concerns

Although, internationally, the “E” aspect is the one Brazil is usually controlled for, in the domestic market many investors have been more interested in the “S”. Like the rest of the world, Brazilian companies have a lot to do in improving relations with local communities, and a history of racism against the black population makes diversity initiatives very important.

Despite accounting for over half of the country’s 210 million inhabitants, colored or black Brazilians occupy less than 5 percent of executive positions and 5 percent of seats on company boards – and that representation has barely improved in the last decade.

Marching an issue for black life in São Paulo. People of black or mixed races are drastically under-represented at the executive level in Brazilian businesses © Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images



However, the measurement of ESG in Brazil is still in its infancy and still does not use the detailed criteria adopted in Europe – the de facto determinant of global standards. “It’s a challenge in Brazil, too, for sure, to have a clearer identification of what a sustainable investment really is,” Takahashi says.

Fabio Alperowitch, who co-founded Fama Investimentos, one of Brazil’s first ESG funds, in 1993, is also concerned about this lack of rigor in measuring ESG performance, and the lack of investor knowledge. “Many investors in Brazil do not understand ESG,” he says. “Some of them think it has to do with the exclusion of arms companies.” Amid the confusion, Alperowitch says, some companies are trumpeting “green” investments that are not as good as they may seem.

As an example, he cites Via, a Brazilian retailer, who last month released a “sustainability-linked link” to raise up to $ 1 billion ($ 180 million). Company announcement says the proceeds will be used to extend debt maturities and to finance regular operations. “In return, they are making a commitment to increase the percentage of renewable energy they consume,” says Alperowitch. “But electricity is not the main environmental issue facing a retailer. Packaging would be more important. ”

Via says it has set a target related to increasing its renewable energy use from 30 percent to 90 percent by 2025. Separately, it plans to set a target for reducing carbon emissions by the end of this year and will cut overall energy consumption and increase recycling initiatives.

World class

Some Brazilian companies already meet international criteria for environmental performance and sustainability.

Natura, the cosmetics group which also owns Body Shop and Avon, secured the group certification as the largest B-Corp in the world, or environmentally and socially sustainable firm, last year. Retail Magazine Louise has violated social criteria with its diversity programs for black employees. Car rental firm Localiza won a better ESG award from research firm Institutional Investor. And tulle and paper company Suzano last year became the first corporate borrower in the emerging market to issue debt that included a financial penalty for losing a carbon emission target.

<>

ESG executives: Natura cosmetics group. . . © Nelson Almeida / AFP through Getty

. . . and car rental firm Localiza © Reuters



Nevertheless, the difficulty for investors wishing to control companies according to ESG criteria is that the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) offered by B3, the only exchange operator in Brazil, includes some of these paragons but also gets into the controlled oil company from the state of Petrobras and the meat companies Marfrig and BRF.

B3 also runs a Carbon Efficiency Index (ICO2) which includes Petrobras and the scandalous meat company JBS. As the world’s largest meat packer, JBS has been called an “Amazon destroyer” by environmentalists for failing to provide its supply chain free from livestock raised on deforested lands.

Ana Buchaim, director of sustainability at B3, declined to comment on the involvement of specific companies, but said ISE “is not an index of exclusion” and was created to disappoint Brazilian companies to improve their performance, rather than to embarrassed them.

“We have a strong methodology,” she says. “But the index is not a certification, it is a reference point. Large public companies want to show their commitment to ESG, they see it as a source of competitive advantage. “

Each country is a brand. You not only export your product, but also export the brand of your country

Fama Alperowitch says: “It’s one thing to make ESG promises, but quite another to make them. I would like to see the right adjustment. ”

Still, with international investors stepping up their scrutiny of Brazil’s ESG data and boycott threats from investors or consumers growing, the pressure on the country’s major companies is growing. Their CEO hopes Bolsonaro’s apparent return to the Amazon defense cause proves to be sustainable.

“Every country is a brand,” says FGV Vendramini. “You not only export your product, but you also export the brand of your country. “And if the government is acting against something in your brand, that’s a concern.”