A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Monday, May 10, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Monday 10 May 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 340,118 new vaccines administered for a total of 16,257,673 doses given. Across the country, 1,267,117 people or 3.3 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 42,897,053 per 100,000.

There were 112,500 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 18,154,594 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 89.55 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 24,249 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 205,902 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 393.22 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 percent (9,676) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 244,930 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 47 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.07 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 6,556 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 59,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 376,715 per 1,000. In the province, 6.78 percent (10,750) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 76,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.89 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Nova Scotia is reporting 45,179 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 366,089 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 375.13 per 1,000. In the province, 3.86 percent (37,699) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 450,600 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.24 per cent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 36,324 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 308,215 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 395,127 per 1,000. In the province, 3.83 percent (29,878) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 373,815 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.45 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 63,377 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,781,451 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 441,931 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 4,119,439 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.8 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 94,093 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,238,778 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 424,722 per 1,000. In the province, 2.68 percent (393,884) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 7,056,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.41 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 7,799 new vaccines administered for a total of 565,219 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 410.47 per 1,000. In the province, 5.52 percent (76,060) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 686,160 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 50 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.37 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 9,124 new vaccines administered for a total of 527,257 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 447,149 per 1,000. In the province, 3.93 percent (46,393) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 542,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 46 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.11 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 27,918 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,916,957 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 435.47 per 1,000. In the province, 7.24 percent (318,841) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,002,215 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.74 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 116,661 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,159,103 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 420,749 per 1,000. In the province, 2.07 percent (106,058) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 112,500 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 2,442,540 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 48 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.4 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 397 new vaccines administered for a total of 49,836 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,194.22 per 1000. In the territory, 55.72 percent (23,253) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 55,920 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 89.12 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 1,804 new vaccines administered for a total of 49,811 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,103,992 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.87 percent (22,501) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 58,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 84.71 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 201 new vaccines administered for a total of 29,297 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 756.52 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.25 percent (12,878) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 44,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 110 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.43 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 10, 2021.

