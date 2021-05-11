Knives in Dunedin: ‘A Long Way Forward’ for Countdown Knife Attack Victims

Two police officers, one of whom was off duty, were in a Dunedin supermarket when a man attacked with a knife and the pair stepped in to help along with staff and passersby.

The actions of those two officers helped to de-escalate the situation and minimize any further damage, Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said on Tuesday.

The other staff was on stage very quickly and feedback shows that they provided a high standard of ambulance that almost certainly saved lives.

It was an extremely fast and confrontational scene for our staff, they did an extraordinary job when it mattered most and I am very proud of their efforts.

All four victims remain in hospital one in a moderate condition and the other three in a serious but stable condition.

This is a positive sign. However, they have a long way to go, Basham said.

Gathering evidence from the scene was one of the top priorities of the police, he said.

This included photographing, taking blood samples, and collecting any discarded items for further examination.

Weve also been working to identify and speak with as many witnesses as possible, and of course, the victims that remain before the mind.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Emergency services rushed to a Countdown supermarket in downtown Dunedin following reports of a stabbing.

Basham said the motive would be part of the ongoing investigation, but was considered to be a random attack.

He said he could not confirm whether the suspected offender was known to staff at the Countdown supermarket.

Police had received reports of disorderly conduct in the supermarket and pharmacy before, but said this was in line with other public spaces.

Dr Rich Stephenson, South DHB clinical director for the emergency department, praised the reaction of the hospital staff immediately after the attack.

Staff from the emergency department, surgery, intensive care and anesthetics all worked together to attend to the injured victims, he said.

Stephenson said while medical staff were trained to respond to such incidents, it was still a challenging and stressful time for everyone involved. Additional staff were called later in the evening to assist with patient care.

Stephenson declined to comment on the victims’ specific injuries, but said they were significant and would have long-term consequences.

The suspected offender gave the name printing

A 42-year-old man appeared in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday charged with the attempted murder of two Countdown Dunedin Central workers and two bystanders who came to their aid.

The man, who is not in a fixed residence according to court documents, was wearing a police-supplied smok and kept his head down.

He returned to the claim without any claim on the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Judge Peter Rollo remanded him in custody until he reappeared on June 1. He was given temporary name printing until his next appearance.

A Correctional Officer and his wife were among those seriously injured.

The corrections were confirmed by Southern Regional Commissioner Ben Clark stuff an employee was injured in the attack.

The focus was on securing the staff member, their family and colleagues had all the support they needed during this stressful and difficult time, he said.

We would like to thank the emergency services, the police and the supermarket staff for the assistance they provided after the incident.

It is believed that the Correctional Officer received a knife wound to the neck, his wife was stabbed in the back and another woman received cuts to the hands and arms.

Some of the victims were stabbed repeatedly. stuff realizes that one of the victims had to be resurrected inside the supermarket.

The Correctional Officer works at the Otago Correctional Institution and his wife is a nurse.

A supermarket manager, Dallas Wilson, was also injured.

The man’s mother, who did not want her name used, told her stuff on Tuesday she was asked not to speak to the media.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Supermarket workers make their way to safety after a man armed with knives attacked people in a frenzy.

She had spoken to her son, whom she realized had been injured trying to stop the attack. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

A witness said the assailant summoned witches, witches when he was held by people on the ground and said the man had used small knives.

Another person said staff members were stabbed as they tried to help and that a customer who intervened was carrying his burden.

This is when the other male client hit him he also hit her with some bottles, which did not have much effect.

Supplied Jenny McDowell witnessed the attack and helped rescue the injured.

Jenny McDowell, who was also shopping at the time of the incident, grabbed her reusable bag and emptied it to help stop the husband’s neck bleeding, but a Countdown worker got there first and used his shirt his to put pressure on the neck.

The wounded man kept saying: My wife, my wife, is my wife okay?

I just tried to make sure the help was on track and tried to comfort her as best I could.

The managing director of Countdown, Spencer Sonn, said that the company was shocked and devastated by the events and that its priority was our injured team members and care for our wider team on the eve of this extremely traumatic event.

We are deeply saddened that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured, Sonn said.

We have been concerned about the escalation of violence against our team, and this is something we have continued to talk about and raise as an issue over the past year.

The store would remain closed until at least Wednesday, he said.