China violated the pact with the Philippines to jointly leave Scarborough in 2012 the former envoy

China dropped its deal with the Philippines to withdraw its ships from the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 amid a dispute there, former Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Cuisia Jr. said on Tuesday.

Cuisia was responding to repeated accusations made by President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies that it was the Aquino administration’s fault that the Philippines lost control of the Scarborough Shoal.

According to Cuisia, it was the United States that suggested withdrawing Philippine ships from Scarborough to avoid possible violence. Cuisia said he proposed that China do the same.

“The US suggestion was that we withdraw, but I told them I could not make that recommendation. What I recommended was the simultaneous withdrawal. [on the part of the Philippines and China]. The US spoke to your Chinese ambassador, China agreed [sa simultaneous withdrawal of ships]”Cuisia said in an interview with Super Radio dzBB.

The deal, Cuisia said, was brokered by then-Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

“We have set the time and date for such a withdrawal. On June 15, we withdrew [our ships]. Two hours later, the then Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs [Albert] del Rosario called me saying China did not withdraw as reported by our Philippine navy. This is the problem. “China did not back down,” he added.

Cuisia said he immediately informed the US of China’s refusal to withdraw from the Scarborough Shoal, but the US allegedly asked the Philippine side to give China more time.

“I said okay, but they have to withdraw within the day,” Cuisia said.

The Chinese withdrawal, however, did not happen.

“The next morning, I received another call from Secretary del Rosario that they had not withdrawn yet. I brought this to all the ASEAN ambassadors, and they can all confirm that China agreed to such an agreement [to pull out]”, Added Cuisia.

At the time, Cuisia said returning to Scarborough was no longer a viable option for the Philippines as China has at least 77 large ships while the Philippines had only eight before the withdrawal agreement was reached.

“We have eight ships. We have small boats. Your biggest BRP is Gregorio del Pilar. That BRP Gregorio del Pilar is sent to the Western Philippines because there are Chinese fishermen catching giant mollusks. So they were sent to check, but the Chinese Coast Guard came in and blocked us, “he said.

Blame China

In an exclusive interview with GMA News’ Sandra Aguinaldo, Cuisia said Duterte should blame China for what happened in 2012 instead of punishing Del Rosario.

“I do not understand why our President blames Secretary Albert del Rosario for the loss of territory. Why not blame the Chinese for cheating on us? he said.

(I do not understand why the President continues to blame Del Rosario. Why can not he blame China for cheating on us?)

“He is not defending the interests of the Philippines. They did not follow the agreement. They did not keep the deal [He’s not defending the Philippines’ interest. China reneged on the agreement], “he added.

Pressure on the US

Cuisia said he “repeatedly pushed to do something” about China, “but of course they also need China ‘s support in the US – Iran nuclear deal. When China did not comply with the deal, what what else can you do? ”

“The United States should have acted with economic sanctions or trade embargoes. From the problem, galawa wala silang, “he added.

The incident prompted the Aquino administration to sue China before the 2013 Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration.

In a July 2016 ruling, the court upheld and rejected China’s claim to sovereignty across the South China Sea and outlawed China’s aggression against Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing venue.

The same decision also ruled that the Spratly Islands, Panafiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank are within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

‘Abused’ victory

Duterte, however, has downplayed the legal victory as it has no enforcement mechanism and also due to the fact that China has refused to recognize it.

Cuisia said such a statement by the President is a clear betrayal of the Filipinos.

“Filipinos need to know that this government is not defending our interests. “They are abusing the great victory we won,” he said.

“This administration has abused it far and wide. “This is a national tragedy.” –KBK, GMA News