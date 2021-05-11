The Romanian leader tells Biden more NATO troops needed in the east

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) Romania’s president told US counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that more NATO troops are needed in alliances on the east side given Russia’s actions perceived by many in the region as threatening. .

The call from President Klaus Iohannis came during a conference of regional leaders to which Biden joined the video.

Polish and Romanian leaders hailed Bidens’ appearance as a sign of US support for their security.

The United States is the world’s biggest guarantor of peace, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Bucharest after the meeting. The presence of Joe Biden at the summit is a very important signal to me. This shows that the Euro-Atlantic connection is still alive.

Duda and Iohannis gathered in person as co-hosts of the meeting held in hybrid format. Other presidents, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Biden joined the video.

In Washington, Bidens spokesman Jen Psaki said the president underlined his commitment to rebuilding alliances and stressed his desire to work with nine allies on a range of issues, including global health security, climate change and energy security.

She said he also expressed his support for increasing NATO’s prevention and defense stance, as well as the importance of allies increasing their resilience against harmful economic and political action by our strategic competitors.

Iohannis said the increase in Russian activity in the region, including the Black Sea region where Romania is closed, has shown us that we need to be vigilant.

Therefore, NATO must continue to strengthen its defense and defense position, especially on the eastern flank, in a unified and coherent manner, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, Iohannis said. I begged to be included in the discussion with President Biden on an increase in the Allied military presence, including in the US, in Romania and in the south east.

The leaders represent Bucharest Ninth, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance. Most share a concern about Russia’s efforts to reconfirm its influence in their region, their concerns growing after Russia annexed Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

NATO and the US later deployed troops in the region, angering Russia. Calls for an intensified engagement come after Russia recently sent troops near the Ukrainian border before returning much.

Duda said he was relieved that Russia had withdrawn too much force, saying he believed it reduced the risk of another Russian invasion.

But there is no doubt that the situation there is very difficult, that Ukrainian territory is occupied, Duda said. Neither Europe nor the world can take their eyes off this part of our continent.

Other issues under discussion include Afghanistan. Czech President Milos Zeman sharply criticized NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying he feared the country would become a new hub for terrorism.

The members of Bucharest Nine are Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. They were all controlled by Moscow during the Cold War, with three Baltic states incorporated into the Soviet Union. Today they are all members of the European Union and NATO.

The Bucharest Nine is an initiative that Romania and Poland launched in 2015 to give Eastern Alliance members a way to discuss regional issues and create a united voice in NATO’s largest forum.

Monday’s meeting came ahead of a full NATO summit on June 14th in Brussels, where the alliance is based.

At the June summit, Biden and other leaders plan to discuss strained ties with Russia and China, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-nation alliance.

___

Vanessa Gera reported from Warsaw. Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report from Washington.

