China’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, with an eastward dive and a gray workforce that presents the Communist Party with one of its greatest social and economic challenges.

Figures for a census conducted last year and published on Tuesday showed that the countries’ population at 1.41 billion people, about 72 million more than they were counted in 2010. This was the closest increase recorded since the Communist Party conducted its first census, in 1953.

Only 12 million babies were born in China last year, according to Ning Jizhe, head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the fourth year in a row that births have fallen in the country. This makes it the lowest official number of births since 1961, when a widespread famine caused by Communist Party policies killed millions of people and only 11.8 million babies were born.

Figures show that China is facing a demographic crisis that could hamper growth in the world’s second largest economy. China faces aging-related challenges, similar to those of developed countries, but its families live on average much lower incomes than the United States and elsewhere.