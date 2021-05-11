International
The Chinese census shows that the population barely grew in 10 years when births fall
China’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, with an eastward dive and a gray workforce that presents the Communist Party with one of its greatest social and economic challenges.
Figures for a census conducted last year and published on Tuesday showed that the countries’ population at 1.41 billion people, about 72 million more than they were counted in 2010. This was the closest increase recorded since the Communist Party conducted its first census, in 1953.
Only 12 million babies were born in China last year, according to Ning Jizhe, head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the fourth year in a row that births have fallen in the country. This makes it the lowest official number of births since 1961, when a widespread famine caused by Communist Party policies killed millions of people and only 11.8 million babies were born.
Figures show that China is facing a demographic crisis that could hamper growth in the world’s second largest economy. China faces aging-related challenges, similar to those of developed countries, but its families live on average much lower incomes than the United States and elsewhere.
In other words, the country is aging without getting rich.
Aging has become a fundamental national condition of China for a period of time to come, Mr Ning said at a news conference announcing the census results.
The problems of China’s population may force Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, to reckon with the failures of the Communist Party’s family planning governance policy, which for decades was one of the countries’ biggest sources of public discontent. If the trend continues unabated, he risks complicating Mr. Xis’s Chinese dream, a promise of long-term economic prosperity and national renewal in which he has placed his legacy.
Beijing is now under greater pressure to abandon its family planning policies, which are among the worlds most intrusive; adjusting an economic model that has long relied on a large population and a growing working group; and close corrosion gaps in health care and pensions.
China is facing a unique demographic challenge that is the world’s most urgent and acute, said Liang Jianzhang, an applied economics research professor at Peking University and a demographic expert. This is a long-term bomb.
The new population figure puts the average annual growth rate at 0.53 per cent over the past decade, down from 0.57 per cent from 2000 to 2010. This leaves it on course to overtake India as the most populous nation in world in the coming years.
Demographers say there are no easy adjustments. A growing group of educated Chinese women are delaying marriages, which have fallen since 2014. China is unwilling to rely on immigration to increase its population. The divorce rate has been steadily rising since 2003. Many millennia have been driven by the cost of raising children.
In the southwestern city of Chengdu, Tracy Wang teaches English to children at a center she founded but said she did not want any of his own.
Basically, I do not like children very much yes, they can be cute, but I do not want to give birth or take care of them, said Ms. Wang, 29 years old.
Previously, many people thought it was such an incredible thought: How could you think that way too? she said. But now, they all realize that you can not afford it.
Registration results also showed that the population is aging rapidly. People over the age of 65 now make up 13.5 percent of the population, up from 8.9 percent in 2010.
When it was younger, that population was one of the best spots in China.
For decades, China has relied on an endless stream of young workers willing to work for low wages to spur economic growth. Today, labor costs are rising, in part due to labor shortages. Factory owners in the southern city of Guangzhou are lining the streets, urging employees to pick them up. Some companies have turned to robots because they cannot find enough workers.
As more developed countries in the West and Asia are also aging, China’s demographic problems are largely self-inflicted. China enacted a one-child policy in 1980 to reduce population growth. Local officials implemented it with sometimes draconian measures. According to the government it may have prevented 400 million births, but it also reduced the number of women of reproductive age.
As the population ages, this will impose tremendous pressure on the country’s overcrowded hospitals and unfunded pension system. China also continues to face a large surplus of single men that has brought problems such as bride trafficking, an unintended consequence of its family planning rules.
These trends have been proven to be difficult to reverse. Three decades after the introduction of the one-child policy, attitudes about family sizes have shifted, with many Chinese now preferring to have only one child.
Wang Feng, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Irvine, likened the birth control policy in Chinas to a mortgage the government has taken on its future.
The census results will confirm that the payback time is now, said Professor Wang, an expert on China’s demographic trends, before publishing the results. Demographics will limit many of China’s ambitious enterprises.
The census may prompt policymakers to further ease family planning restrictions, which since 2016 have been eased to limit couples to two children. Already, many local governments are allowing families to have three or more children without forcing them to pay fines.
In the coming decades, Beijing will face the difficult task of maintaining strong economic growth and staying globally competitive as the workforce shrinks.
China’s economy may not overtake the U.S. as the largest economy in the foreseeable future, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior Chinese economist at Capital Economics, a research firm. And the main reason for this is demographic change.
China is also maturing much faster than most countries, a rate that is rapidly surpassing governments’ low investment in health care and social services for an older population. A central challenge for Beijing is how to help the country’s young generation take care of swollen ranks of retirees. People under the age of 14 made up 18 percent of the population, just under 17 percent 10 years ago.
The government wants to raise the retirement age, among the worlds lowest to 60 for men and 50 for most women, to ease the pressure on the unfunded pension system. Chinas’s main state pension fund, which relies on tax revenues from its workforce, risks running out of money by 2036 if policies remain unchanged, according to the study commissioned by the party.
But having people work longer creates its own problems and opposition to pension delays has been widespread. Many young Chinese adults worry that such an action will make it harder for them to find work, and those with children fear that they will not be able to rely on their parents for childcare if they are not able to retire. Some older adults worry that it would be difficult for them to find or keep a job in a society where younger workers are often preferred.
Elsie Chen contributed to reporting. Claire Fu contributed to research.
