NASA reaches partnership for first private astronaut mission to International Space Station





BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. NASA and Axiom Space have signed an order for the astronaut’s first private mission to International Space Station to take place no earlier than January 2022. A teleconference on Monday detailed the mission. A former NASA astronaut and three civilians would fly to the space station where they plan to not only enjoy the sights with their $ 55 million tickets, but also spend eight days working. [TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills] Ad The manager of NASA’s Low Earth Commercial Orbit Development program said the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) will be more than just tourism. There are many private professionals who are passionate about improving humanity and who want to do STEM research and activities at the onboard station, said Angela Hart. Eight tourists have been to the ISS before, but this would be the first time civilians connected to the station would depart from Florida. The billionaires would board a SpaceX Dragon capsule launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Larry Connor is an American billionaire. He made his fortune in real estate and technology, but he was also a private pilot. Hes 71 and would become the second oldest person in space after John Glenn. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We see ourselves as the first of many, Connor told CBS News. Axiom Space said it hopes trade competition for space tourism will lower ticket prices over the years making space travel more accessible to civilians. Ad Tom Cruise was originally expected to be on this mission to film a movie scene on the space station. Then earlier this year, Cruise was announced and its director would not go into space for an extra year or two. NASA said training begins this summer and the private crew may be ready to explode immediately in January next year.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos