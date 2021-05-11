DENVER, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Board of Directors of the Glough Global Equity Fund (“GLQ” or “Fund”) has authorized and set the conditions for a transferable rights offer (“Offer”).

Registration shareholders since May 25, 2021 (“Registration Date”) will receive a transferable right for each share held. For every three rights, right holders can agree on a new share of common stock at the subscription price.

The settlement price shall be calculated as the highest of 95% of the market price or 85% of the net asset value (“NAV”) at the date of expiry. The market price per common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported selling prices of a common stock in NYSE American for the five trading days prior to the expiration date (excluding the sale price at the expiration date) . Expiration date is expected to be June 22ndnd, 2021.

Shareholders on the date of registration who fully agree to the primary subscription are entitled to an over-subscription privilege, subject to the pro rata division. Rights acquired in the secondary market are not eligible for over-subscription privileges.

Shareholders on the registration date exercising their rights will not be entitled to dividends payable during May or June 2021 on new shares issued in connection with the Grant of Rights.

The fund expects the offer to start in or around May 27th, 2021 and expires in or around June 22ndnd, 2021, unless extended by the Board.

Rights are expected to trade on the NYSE American starting at May 28th, 2021. Shareholders who do not wish to participate in the Offer will have the ability to sell their rights.

The bid will be made in accordance with the Fund’s currently effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC but has not been filed as of the date of this issue. The Company expects to send by email the Certificates of Subscription proving the subscription rights and a copy of the prospectus and accompanying prospectus appendix for the rights they provide immediately after the registration date. These securities described in this notice may not be sold or accepted before the time the prospectus supplement is filed with the SEC.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a request for an offer to purchase.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and costs before investing. To obtain an annual report, semi-annual report or prospectus which contains this visit and other information www.cloughglobal.com or call 1-877-256-8445. Read carefully before investing.

Clough Global Equity Fund

The fund is a closed fund that uses the thematic process driven by Clough Capital research, with an investment objective to ensure a high level of total return. Having a global, flexible mandate, the Fund will invest at least 80% in equity and equity-related securities in US and non-US markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including debt of corporate and sovereignty, in both US-American markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers are Chuck Clough AND Rob Zdunczyk. As for 30 April 2021 The fund had approx $ 363 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners LP

Capital Clough, a Bostonbased investment advisory firm which manages roughly $ 2.2 billion in assets since 30 Aprilth, 2021, serves as investment advisor to the Fund.

The Clough Global Capital Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not consistently issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares must place an order through an intermediary or broker. The stock price of a closed-end fund is based on market value.

Future statements are based on information available at this date, and neither the fund manager nor any other person related to the fund manager has any duty to update future statements. Important factors that may influence actual results to differ from these statements include, but are not limited to, material, negative changes in the asset class, and current portfolio composition.

