Despite the decline in cases in most regions, including the two world health organizations of America and Europe most affected (who) General Director of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a regular press conference, any drop is welcome, but we have been here before.

Over the past year, many countries have experienced a downward trend in cases and deaths, have very quickly relaxed public health and social measures, and individuals have given up on protecting themselves, only to lose those gains, he warned.

Trending up in Southeast Asia

However, in Southeast Asia, COVID cases and deaths are rising rapidly and there are countries in every region where the numbers are rising, according to who chief.

In the name of WHO Foundation, Tedros nisi Together for India appeal to help fund the work of UN agencies in the country, including the purchase of oxygen, personal protective equipment and medicines.

Noting the spread of variants, increased social mixing, relaxation of public health and social measures, as well as uneven vaccination levels, he said: Globally, we are still in a dangerous situation.

Inequality of access to vaccines

While vaccines are reducing serious illness and death in lucky countries that have them in sufficient quantities, the staggering global inequality in access remains one of the biggest risks to ending the pandemic, the WHO chief stressed.

Despite early results suggesting that vaccines could reduce transmission, he explained that while high- and middle-income countries represent 53 percent of the world’s population, they have received 83 percent of its vaccines.

Conversely, low- and middle-income countries, which account for 47 percent of the global population, have received only 17 percent of the shots provided by manufacturers so far.

Repairing this global imbalance is an essential part of the solution, which also requires a combination of public health measures.

Vaccines prevent the disease. But we can also prevent infection with public health tools that have been so effective in so many countries, Tedros said.

Words for the wise

Tedros advised leaders to use every means at their disposal to immediately steer the broadcast down and if a country is seeing declining figures, to increase its capacity to keep up the pressure.

Even in countries with the highest levels of vaccination, public health capacities need to be strengthened to prepare for the possibility of vaccine-avoidance variants and future emergencies, he said.

For individuals, the WHO chief recalled that any contact with someone outside their family poses a risk that varies depending on the type, duration and level of contact.

The more contacts, the higher the risk, he said.

Zero purpose of transmission

Tedros said there will come a time when everyone will be able to unmask, meet up close and safely attend concerts, sporting events and rallies, once their country has no broadcast.

To get there, he urged all states to develop and implement comprehensive and cohesive national plans, based on the 10 pillars of the WHO Strategic preparedness and response plan.

How quickly we end the pandemic and how many siblings we lose along the way depends on how quickly and fairly we vaccinate a significant portion of the global population and how consistently we follow proven public health measures, he concluded.