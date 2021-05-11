Largest supermarkets on cards for Giralang, Coombs, under ACT government law

A plan to increase the store size limit could allow more supermarkets in serviced localities across the ACT.

The ACT government has dropped new laws to increase the supermarket floor space cap to 1,500 square feet, but some community groups say the decision came too late.

In 2015, a change in planning laws meant that supermarkets were covered by 1,000 square feet.

But today, Planning and Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman announced a change that allows shops in certain areas to be larger.

“We’ve been looking at issues around some of these local stores [like]Giralang, Coombs, McKellar. “They really fought and left the shops empty and I think the community space was underdeveloped,” Gentlemansaid said.

“We’ve got advice from our planning directorate and we’ve also talked to stakeholders across the ACT, and we’ve gone ahead and made that change.”

Mr Gentleman says the rule change is intended to help suburban shops in the suburbs including the Molonglo Valley “where development has stalled”. ( ABC News: Elise Pianegonda

Local shops have remained vacant

Mr Gentleman said the initial decision to reduce the size of stores in local shopping areas was to “encourage local supermarket players to occupy a bigger place across the ACT”, but that it was ultimately not a venture successful.

“It did not play out as expected and we have found that some of the local shops have remained vacant,” he said.

Mr Gentlemansa said the government hoped the change would make it easier for developers to secure a supermarket in local malls such as Giralang, Coombs and McKellar.

The Coombs Mall south of Canberra currently has only one tenant and has not been able to provide a supermarket.

In Giralang, the development of the unresolved shopping area has remained idle for more than 15 years, with the developer halting the project because a supermarket tenant could not be insured due to restrictive size laws.

“While we have plenty of thriving local malls in Canberra, this change is intended to help suburban stores where development has stalled due to difficulties in attracting a supermarket tenant,” Mr Gentleman said.

“We’ve already had some responses from Giralang suggesting this is a good move, so we’d love to see other malls as well.”

‘The capital still shrubs them in so many ways’

Abandoned Giralang Shopping Mall north of Canberra. ( ABC News: Gregory Nelson

Belconnen Community Council President Glen Hyde said the changes would help attract long-term tenants to the area.

“Goeste has come a long way in solving a problem that did not exist before 2015,” Mr Hyde said.

“That 1,000 squares really affected their ability to attract an anchor long-term tenant.”

Mr Hyde said although it may take time, anchor tenants would help diversify local shopping lanes.

“I do not think anyone is sitting on the wings looking to enter, we are still the capital in so many ways,” Mr Hyde said.

“Even though our numbers are rising, we still need to have that availability of good quality services.

“And it’s not just supermarkets if you have a good anchor tenant, you will attract other tenants like post officers and journalists, bakers.”

The director of the company hoping to develop Giralang stores, Dimitri Nikias, said he was grateful the government had changed the laws and this opened the doors for future supermarket tenants.

Mr Nikias had previously campaigned for change, saying the 1,000-square-foot rule was too restrictive.

ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman encouraged mall owners to immediately submit their development applications. ( ABC News: Ian Cutmore

“Canberrans love their local shops. They help turn a suburb into a community and bring services and jobs to the heart of a neighborhood, and we have seen particularly the importance of these centers during the COVID pandemic,” Mr Gentleman said. .

“The draft change will have a temporary effect, which means that the new provision will be implemented immediately.

“Shopping center owners [can] now decide on their implementation implementation and I would encourage them to do it “.