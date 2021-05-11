Brisbane woman wakes up with Irish accent after tonsillectomy

Brisbane woman Angie Yen posted on TikTok claiming she had woken up with an Irish accent after having recently had tonsillectomy. Video / @ angie.mcyen

When Angie Yen woke up on April 28, it felt like another morning.

But when the 27-year-old dentist took a shower and started singing something she always did, she was shocked by the sound she heard.

Instead of her normal Aussie accent, Yen was stunned when she heard a “foreign accent” that “sounds very Irish.”

“When I started singing I was singing to a different sound and also speaking with a funny word,” Brisbane’s wife told news.com.au.

Panicked, she called one of her friends who was in the same disbelief about the sudden change of her accent.

“He was the one who actually told me and sent me links later about Foreign Stress Syndrome (FAS), he had seen some videos on YouTube years ago,” she said.

Fearing she had or would suffer a stroke (a possible cause of FAS), Yen went to the hospital that day.

But since she was showing no other signs of illness, she was released and told to go home and rest.

“They could not do anything, I was normal. It just looked different and (they said), ‘you’re still recovering from your surgery so maybe your vocal cords are damaged,'” she said.

On April 19, Yen had her tonsils removed by a simple procedure that had only taken half an hour.

Yen has been documenting its “funny” accent on TikTok. Photo / [email protected]

Her ear, nose and throat specialist also suggested Yen wait to see if the voice change disappeared on its own.

But as the days passed, Yen said her new accent did not fade, leaving her friends and family in disbelief.

“Most of them just laugh, my friends (at first) just like, ‘oh my goodness is not real, you’re cheating,'” she said.

“But after a while they realize I’m not kidding because there’s no way to pretend with an accent for two or three days, even in a normal conversation.”

Two days after waking up to the foreign accent, Yen decided to set up a TikTok account and go public with her trip.

Yen said she was motivated to share her experience after seeing how people with FAS are treated as a “joke”.

“I can 100 percent connect with them and know what they are feeling because I feel so lost because it is so rare,” she said.

“But I hope using this platform to spread awareness that we hope one day people know if you wake up with a foreign accent or with a weird accent going straight to a hospital, there is something wrong with your brain that needs to be addressed. to look at and is not just something funny you laugh about “.

It has now been 12 days since Yen woke up with a “foreign accent” which has not disappeared, leading him to believe he actually has FAS.

She is doing an MRI and blood test this afternoon and is booked to see a neurologist on the advice of her ear, nose and throat specialist.

The 27-year-old decided to go public after seeing FAS be treated as a “joke” by others. Photo TikTok/@angie.mcyen

Yen said she is still trying to accept her new accent but is grateful for the support of her loved ones.

“I am very lucky to have very supportive friends and family, so if there is no problem in my head I do not know if they find something in the hope that there is a cure or treatment for it,” she said.

What is foreign accent syndrome?

“Foreign accent syndrome is when someone suddenly develops what is perceived to be a foreign accent,” Professor Lyndsey Nickels, a speech therapist and language damage specialist at Macquarie University in Sydney, told news.com.au.

“This despite the fact that the person has never necessarily spoken that particular foreign language, has never necessarily spent time outside, nor has he mixed with people with that foreign accent.”

Nickels, who is not treating Ms Yen, said she had never heard of a case where tonsillectomy caused FAS.

“Stress syndrome is usually thought to be caused by brain damage (eg, stroke or brain damage after a head injury) that causes difficulty moving or coordinating the muscles we use to produce speech. (lips, tongue, box sound, breath), “she said.

“On the other hand it means that the sounds of speech change.”

Cases of FAS are considered rare due to the fact that not every case will be documented, and it is also uncommon for speech muscle problems to appear as a special accent.

“When the sounds of new speeches are similar to those of an existing accent, the speaker can be perceived as speaking with a foreign accent,” Nickels said.

“People with foreign accent syndrome do not talk about all the features of a foreign accent, but there are a lot of things about the way they talk to make it look like they have a different accent.”

Treatment for FAS is available from speech therapists and pathologists.

“They have expertise in this area and will work on improving speech movement and coordination to regain the accuracy of spoken sounds,” Nickels said.

“A lot of people will also get some spontaneous improvements soon after the injury as well.”