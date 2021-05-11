JAP chief Pappu Yadav held in Bihar





Officials have not stated a reason for the arrest of the former MP, who has been vocal against unused sources



Former MP from Madhepura Party and Jan Adhikar (Loktantrik) Party Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday and brought to Patna. Mr Yadav had recently listed the issue of over 30 unemployed parked ambulances to BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudys in the mother village of Amnour in Bihar’s Saran district. Ambulances were purchased with MPLADS funds (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) in 2019. Read also: 71 bodies of suspected victims taken from Ganga I was sent to the Patnas Gandhi Maidan police station after I was arrested, Pappu Yadav wrote on Twitter. Mr Yadav, recently, has been visiting hospitals, incinerators and pharmacists across the state to highlight the unpreparedness and black market of drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He posted another tweet in Hindi to say: If facing a situation to keep their lives in danger during Corona’s time is a crime, then, yes, I am a criminal. PM companion, CM companion, I will not stop even if he hangs or is sent to prison. I will save people, I will continue to expose dishonesty. However, it is still unclear why Mr Yadav was arrested or detained after police officers did not respond to phone calls. When asked, Mr. Yadav said, Only they (the police) will tell you why I was arrested. I have been helping people and their families for over a month during this pandemic time despite having undergone several surgeries recently. Recently, he had raided Mr. Rudy’s home village, where over 30 ambulances with MPLADS-2019 labels bearing Mr Rudy’s name were parked on the premises allegedly owned by him. The ambulances were covered with plastic sheets and tarpaulin. I have nothing against Rudy from but after he had said that the ambulances were parked due to lack of drivers, here I have a group of drivers with driving licenses ready to go to Saran to run those ambulances in the service of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Yadav later told reporters in Patna, surrounded by a group of drivers showing off their driving licenses and expressing their willingness to drive ambulances wherever required. There are over 30 ambulances here. But, there were many more that were removed earlier. We want to know why they were not being used and kept on the streets at a time when there is a huge increase in cases of COVID-19 and oxygen, medicines and ambulances are in short supply. Ambulance service providers are charging heavy charges from those in need, Mr. Yadav asked while, asking the State government to review it. However, Mr Rudy quickly released a video and struck out against Mr Yadav. There were only 20 ambulances parked there due to lack of drivers. If Pappu Yadav wants to get all these ambulances, he can do so, but with a promise to the people of Saran that he will provide drivers for all of them. Mr. Yadav should do politics in Madhepura, not in Saran, replied Mr. Rudy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos