Here’s how UAE residents plan to spend their Eid al-Fitr 2020 holiday

Yoshita Ahmad with her family members. Yoshita, a Dubai-based artist, is heading to Abu Dhabi for a vacation.
Image credit: Granted

Dubai: With the decision of COVID-19 precautionary measures, Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the UAE said they would adapt and improvise with the situation for a safe and enjoyable festival.

The list includes Magnification greetings and meeting in public places in limited and remote numbers. Recently, the UAE authorities announced that Eid holidays and visits are not allowed this year (like last year) due to the pandemic. Residents have been told to limit meeting only to members of the same family. Instead of giving Eidiya (kids cash gifts) in cash, people are encouraged to use digital options. When you go out, masks and social distancing should be maintained, along with any capacity restrictions in places.

Normally, Eid al-Adha (which comes at the end of Ramadan) is marked with social visits and feasting with friends. However, with the pandemic still going on, residents said they plan to make the most of the circumstances.

Maintaining a low profile

Indian expatriate Meghna Khan, 41, a career coach in Dubai, and her family will maintain a low profile for Eid this year. Her husband Mohammad Umar Khan, 42, feels bad. His family back in India has caught COVID. My husband’s sister is with the virus, along with his uncle. We are not able to celebrate in a big way. We will just stay home. Of course on Eid day we will make a zoom call with friends and relatives. Like last year.

Meghna

Indian expert Meghna Khan, a career coach in Dubai and her family will maintain a low profile for Eid this year.
Image credit: Granted

The good old days

She recalled how Eid was such a mega festival for the family. It was always a family reunion. Our close and extended family members would get together and we would have a lot of fun. Eidiya was given to all the children in the family. The elders bless the children. So sad that we are not able to do it all right now.

Lost family

Meghna said the current COVID-19 situation in India has thwarted the plans of many peoples. We would have considered flying home if the double mutant virus had not created such a tsunami in India. I longed to see my parents and my mother-in-law. I do not know when this will happen. My daughter Alishbah also misses her grandparents and uncles and aunts.

Productive time

Zubair Hyder

Ajman-based Pakistani exile Zubair Haider said he would use the Eid holiday to spend maximum time with his family.
Image credit: Granted

Ayman-based Pakistani exile Zubair Haider, 42, said he would use the Eid holiday to spend maximum time with his family, wife and three children here. We do not have extended families here, so we will not go for Eid visits or have Eid guests. With precautions, we can visit friends’s homes. However, we plan to go shopping malls, parks as a family and also spend time together at home, said Haider, who works as a marketing and export professional in Dubai.

Stay in Abu Dhabi

Yoshita Ahmad, a Dubai-based artist, is heading to Abu Dhabi for a vacation. I have not seen Abu Dhabi for a long time. So we plan to visit the mosque and shopping malls. We can also visit Ferrari World. My mother and sister live in Abu Dhabi. They will come to the malls as well, so it will be a good way to meet them. The plan is to reach my family, she said.

Unique family

Karl

British emigrant Carla Pozza will celebrate Eid with her family through Zoom.
Image credit: Granted

British expatriate Carla Pozza, Head of Primary at the English School Victoria in Sharjah, will celebrate Eid with family though through Zoom. My son Adnan and his wife Olivia, my daughter Suzanne and her husband Ezzeldin and my granddaughter Lara, who is only two years old, are in Dubai to make my Eid special. But due to restrictions imposed on Eid, the family will only be seen in public places. The rest of the time they will be in touch through Zoom, she said.

My family is quite unique because my kids are British, Italian and Palestinian and I am Anglo-Italian; my bride, Olivia, is American and my son-in-law, Ezzeldin, is Egyptian.

How are they celebrating Eid?

Pozza said: With joy and being grateful for good health. We always remember our close and distant family, friends who are like family, respected colleagues but also loved ones who can not join us this Eid because they are no longer with us and we have beautiful memories of them. Eid is a celebration of family reunion and kindness to all. I hope to go back to the old days when we gathered for a good holiday and for a family time.

Exit, registration

Bahaa Al Hossainy, 36, an Egyptian who lives in Dubai with his wife and two children, said he was planning to control a resort in Ras Al Khaimah. We have not taken a break for a while and this will be a good reason to go out and have a great family time, Al Hossainy added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

