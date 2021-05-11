Nepali President Bhandari begins forming government, gives parties 3 days to file claims

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called on parties to form a new majority government by Thursday after the one led by war – torn Prime Minister Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence.

The Office of the President, in a statement on Monday, said that President Bhandari has decided to invite the parties to form a majority government in accordance with Article 76 (2) of the Nepalese Constitution.

It has given the parties three days, asking them to submit their claims to the government by 9:00 a.m. Thursday, The Himalayan Times reported.

Under the constitutional provision, a candidate seeks to submit the signatures of lawmakers belonging to two or more political parties in parliament to the Office of the President within the stipulated time.

The President’s announcement came shortly after Oli lost a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. Oli, who decided to seek the confidence of the 275-member House in his government, managed to collect only 93 votes, which failed to get 43 votes to reach the 136 grade and win the vote of confidence during a special low session. house

A total of 124 members voted against the motion of confidence while 15 members remained neutral, Mayor Agni Sapkota announced on Monday. The session was attended by 232 lawmakers.



Oli, 69, lost the vote of confidence a few days after Nepal’s Communist Party Maoist Center led by Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda ‘withdrew its support, reducing the government to a minority.

After Oli lost the vote of confidence, the Nepal Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and a faction of the Janata Samajbadi Party led by Upendra Yadav urged President Bhandari to invoke Article 76 (2) of the Constitution to pave the way for its formation. of a new government.

Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Maoist Center chairman Prachanda and Yadav, one of the party leaders Janata Samajbai, issued a joint statement.

Under Article 100 (1) of the Constitution, the Prime Minister moved a no-confidence motion but lost it. The Prime Minister has thus been relieved of his post under Article 100 (3). So we call on the President to start the process of forming a new government under Article 76 (2), reads the joint statement.

With Oli failing the vote of confidence, the President must seek Article 76 (2) to form a new government. He says in cases where no party has a clear majority in the House, the President will appoint as Prime Minister a member of the House who can command the majority with the support of two or more parties in the House of Representatives.

This could provide the Nepalese Congress with an opportunity to form a government with the support of the Maoist Center. But the two parties do not have about 26 seats to form a new government, the Kathmandu Post reported.

If the House fails to form a government under Article 76 (2) or a Prime Minister appointed under that provision fails to win the vote of confidence within 30 days of appointment, the President will be summoned to Article 76 (3), he said.

In that case, Oli is likely to file a lawsuit against the government once again, the report said.

The main opposition party, the Nepali Congress (NC), has already made a decision to form a government under its leadership. The CPN (Maoist Center) and the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) have so far announced support for the NC-led government.

Oli is currently the leader of a party that has the highest number of members in the House. If Oli is appointed under the Constitution, he must also win a vote of confidence within 30 days of the date of appointment.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). .

Oli’s move to disperse the House sparked protests by a large section of the NCP led by its rival ‘Prachanda’.

In February, the rooftop court restored the Disbanded Chamber, in a hurdle to Oli who was preparing for early polls.

Known for his pro-China stance, Oli had previously served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015 until August 3, 2016 during which Kathmandu’s relations with New Delhi were strained.

Oli told Parliament on Monday that it was unfortunate that a government that worked tirelessly for the development of the country and nation building was being targeted for narrow and partisan interests.

Prominent leaders, including Deuba and Prachanda, blamed Oli for his failure to address the rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. They said corruption and scandals had blocked the timely supply of vaccines from India.

