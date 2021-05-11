Queen’s Speech: Boris Johnson promises capacity building after Covid





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is promising a skills revolution for England, making it easier for adults to retrain after the Covid-19 economic downturn. The Queen’s speech today, which sets out the governments’ plan for next year, will outline adult loans to retrain, as well as more powers to deal with failing colleges. Read more: Nightclubs ask Boris Johnson why hugs, but not clubs? It is also expected to include promises to regulate the asylum system and reform planning laws in England, the BBC reported. The government is set to make the country’s recovery from the pandemic its top priority after the economy collapsed 9.9 per cent last year. In the speech, which is written by ministers but delivered by the Queen, he will promise a lifelong guarantee of skills. All adults will be eligible for a higher education and training loan at university or college. This will provide the equivalent of up to four years of study and can be used at any time for full-time or part-time courses. Businesses and trainers will also be encouraged to form partnerships to meet local needs in sectors including construction, digital, clean energy and manufacturing. Among a host of other proposals, the speech is also set to include a commitment to introduce voter ID for the upcoming general election an action that has raised concerns among MPs and civil rights groups. In a statement before the speech Boris Johnson said: “These new laws are the rocket fuel we need to raise the level of this country and provide equal opportunities for all.” We know that having the right skills and training is the way to better, better paid jobs. I am revolutionizing the system so that we can move beyond the outdated notion that there is only one way up the career ladder and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to retrain or train at some point in their lives. Read more: Boris: London will ‘rush’ again when the deadlock closes and the distant era of work fades Queens’s speech, which is part of the State Opening of Parliament, will be cut short this year as a result of the pandemic, with fewer MPs and colleagues gathering in the Lords to hear it. The monarch will be the first major public engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.





