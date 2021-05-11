International
COVID India’s seven-day average at its highest new level, WHO issues strain warning
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The coronavirus crisis in India showed few signs of relief on Tuesday, with a seven-day average of new cases at a record high and international health authorities warning of the virus variant in the country posing a global concern.
Cases of daily coronaviruses in India increased by 329,942, while deaths from the disease increased by 3,876, according to the health ministry. Total coronavirus infections in India are now at 22.99 million, while total casualties rose to 249,992.
India leads the world in the average daily number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters account.
The seven-day average of new cases is at a record high of 390,995.
The World Health Organization said the coronavirus variant first identified in the country last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing it spreads more easily.
We are classifying this as a variant of concern on a global level, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director at COVID-19, at a conference in Geneva on Monday. There is some information available to suggest increasing transmissibility.
Nations across the globe have sent oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment to support the crisis in India, but many hospitals across the country are struggling with a lack of life-saving equipment.
Eleven people died late Monday at a government hospital in Tirupati, a town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, due to a delay in the arrival of an oxygen tank, a government official said.
There were problems with oxygen pressure due to low availability. It all happened within a span of five minutes, M Harinarayan said, the senior district bureaucrat said late Monday, adding that the SVR Ruia hospital now had enough oxygen.
Sixteen faculty members and a number of teachers and retired staff who had lived on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University, one of India’s most prestigious, had died from the coronavirus, the university said.
Increasing the load on medical facilities, the Indian government has told doctors to look for signs of mucormycosis or black fungus in patients with COVID-19 as hospitals report an increase in cases of rare but potentially fatal infection.
The disease, which can lead to darkening or discoloration of the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, difficulty breathing and coughing up blood, is strongly linked to diabetes. And diabetes on the other hand can be aggravated by steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat severe COVID-19.
Doctors in the country had to warn against the practice of using cow dung in the belief that it would remove COVID-19, saying there was no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risked the spread of other diseases.
In the state of Gujarat in western India, some believers have gone to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in dung and hunger in the hope that this will boost their immunity against the coronavirus or help them recover .
There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine works to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on trust, said Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association.
India’s second wave has boosted calls for a nationwide blockade and prompted a growing number of states to impose tougher restrictions, affecting businesses and the wider economy.
Production of the Apple iPhone 12 at a Foxconn plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has dropped by more than 50% because workers infected with COVID-19 have had to leave their posts, two sources told Reuters.
Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Anuron Kumar Mitra, Kannaki Deka, Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Written by Lincoln Feast; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan
