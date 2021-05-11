



Establishment of a new joint venture between the leading global automotive supplier, Marelli, and the leading supplier for the development, integration and production of car and power line solutions, PUNCH (through PUNCH Motive International)

Joint venture accelerates Marellis shift to electrification through development and installation of integrated electronic axles for electric vehicles

The partnership advances the long-term strategy of e-mobility PUNCHs towards clean hydrogen energy May 11, 2021 Marelli, a leading global automotive supplier, and punch, a supplier for the development, integration and production of line and power line solutions, have reached an agreement to form a joint venture focused on electronic axis solutions. Both companies combine their extensive expertise in the field of electric powers to offer integrated systems for electric vehicles. Joint Venture which will be wholly owned by Marelli will focus on a system approach to integrated electronic shaft solutions. The company will develop and install electronic axle systems and will be specifically targeted at markets in Europe AND Americas. NewCo, Marelli Electric Powertrain Strasbourg (France) SAS, will be headquartered in punchs site in Strasbourg, France, close to major European vehicle manufacturers. The joint venture will have a structure for it on-site production, prototyping and testing. Electronic axles are a key system of electric vehicles. until Marelli will supply electric motors and inverters included here SOFTWARE for electronic axes, PUNCH will contribute to the development of gearbox components and production expertise. Marellis points and strengths in the field of electric power are a great match. The joint venture is an important milestone in Marellis e-movement growth strategy, tha Hannes Prenn, Executive Vice President and CEO of the business Marellis Electric Powertrain. With this collaboration, we further expand our unique offer as a complete electricity system provider which is complemented by our thermal and battery management solutions. PUNCH wants to be a major player for reducers as part of full electronic axles, representing one of the key components for electric drive. The partnership with Marelli is an opportunity for us to accelerate and execute our long-term strategy from fossils to electrical systems and ultimately clean hydrogen, tha Guido Dumarey, founder and CEO PUNCH.

